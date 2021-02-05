Poignant pandemic-themed artwork wrapped around locked-down Perth buildings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth artist has transformed two of the city’s most iconic buildings as part of a poignant pandemic-themed project.

Mat Dugard was commissioned to redecorate the exterior of locked down Perth Museum and Art Gallery and the AK Bell Library.

His striking designs have brightened the columns at the front of the 200-year-old George Street museum, with the message: “Until we hold each other again.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Mr Dugard was selected after an open call for artists by the buildings’ operators, Culture Perth and Kinross.

The organisation wanted someone to create new public artworks that enhanced the area for visitors while “reflecting the cultural heart of Perth.”

Mat’s design for the museum was created digitally, using a tapestry of images and iconography taken from motifs of the pandemic and the gallery’s collection.

It was printed out and then wrapped around each of the four columns.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

A CPK spokesman said: “The finished design, created to be a celebration of culture and creativity at a challenging time, is a bold illustration contrasting with the grand architecture of the museum.”

He said: “Mat’s romantic wording completely sums up to passersby the want of so many to be close to each other as they were in a pre-pandemic world.

“The text is optimistic and invites onlookers to keep going forward in the knowledge life will go on, we will hold each other again and we will prevail.”

Mr Dugard also created artworks at the AK Bell Library, on the other side of the city centre.

The entrance to the building, and a set of doors, have been transformed with vibrant colours and imagery.

“Playing with the idea of inviting people back into public spaces, Mat wanted to create a sense of depth to these doors by highlighting aspects of activity taking place behind the doors,” said the CPK spokesman. “The result is a subtle optical illusion.”

Working with the commission brief, Mat said he used images symbolising freedom, change, determination, and resolve to build the final compositions.

Motifs of birds were used to symbolise the freedom we have lost during the pandemic and the freedom that will return when it is finally over.