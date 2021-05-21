SPONSORED: What to expect from Potfest Scotland at Scone Palace

Now in its 25th year, Potfest Scotland is again returning to Scone Palace on June 11, 12 and 13. Here’s what to expect.

Whether you’re a long-time ceramics fan or a recent convert after watching The Great Pottery Throwdown during lockdown, there’ll be lots to discover during Potfest Scotland.

The three-day event operates a bit like a farmers market – except with pottery instead of produce! It’s a chance to meet, chat to and purchase ceramics art and artisan pottery direct from the makers.

Large sculptural pieces, domestic ware like plates and mugs, delicate jewellery and traditional to contemporary designs – you’ll find a bit of everything on offer.

Matt Cox, the event organiser, said: “I select the exhibitors to cater for a wide spectrum of styles and tastes. There will be work from exhibitors who are new to Potfest right alongside those who exhibit with us regularly.

“We’re lucky enough to have received applications from a number of continental exhibitors this year, a couple of whom are still planning to take part despite having to travel over to the UK early and isolate for ten days before the show.

“Potfest Scotland simply gets better year on year with the standard of work on show making this event not just the best of its kind in Scotland but certainly one of the best ceramics shows in the UK and Europe.”

Matt’s parents – both ceramic artists – originally started Potfest in 1994. Now, four separate events run in the UK.

As well as Potfest Scotland, there’s also Potfest in the Park (Cumbria), Potfest in the Pens (Penrith) and Potfest by the Lake (Compton Verney), with each event having its own personality.

© Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland © Supplied by Potfest Scotland

Potfest Scotland 2021 – a great line-up

This year in Perth, there is plenty planned to keep visitors entertained.

Most importantly, there are just under 90 makers due to appear, including international and UK-based artists like Tony Laverick, Chiu-I Wu and Simone Krug-Springsguth from Germany.

Event visitors should also check out the competition on the lawns and vote for their favourite piece.

Exhibitors were given the opportunity to submit a design that portrayed this year’s competition theme, Time and Reflection.

The organisers pick a winner who will receive a free place at next year’s Potfest, while each day the public vote for their favourite, one voter will be randomly selected to win a Potfest Passport, offering free access to any Potfest show for life.

Plus, Potfest is also a chance for visitors to see the picturesque grounds of Scone Palace, where the event takes place.

Potfest Scotland was fortunate enough to run last year with a raft of Covid-19 restrictions in place. These same measures will operate again this year with visitors being asked to sign into the NHS Test & Protect App on arrival, adhere to the social distancing measures in place and wear a face covering when stepping under the open-sided marquees or when interacting with those outside their social bubble.

Tickets can be pre-booked online here. Some tickets will also be available daily on the door.