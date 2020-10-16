Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Table Talk: The food controversies that rocked the nation (for a day)

by The Food and Drink Team
October 16 2020, 3.00pm Updated: December 11 2020, 7.39am

From the debate over whether Jaffa Cakes are indeed a cake or actually a biscuit, to the Coca Cola, Irn-Bru and Creme Egg recipe changes and KFC running out of chicken, the team discuss the food controversies that rocked their worlds.

The Foodie Four are back for the fourth in this series of weekly vodcasts in which they discuss hot food topics.

And after the first minister Nicola Sturgeon found herself embroiled in the debate over whether Jaffa Cakes were a cake or biscuit, the team relive some of the food controversies that have landed producers in hot water and stirred the wrath of consumers…

