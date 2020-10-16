Table Talk: The food controversies that rocked the nation (for a day)

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

From the debate over whether Jaffa Cakes are indeed a cake or actually a biscuit, to the Coca Cola, Irn-Bru and Creme Egg recipe changes and KFC running out of chicken, the team discuss the food controversies that rocked their worlds.

The Foodie Four are back for the fourth in this series of weekly vodcasts in which they discuss hot food topics.

And after the first minister Nicola Sturgeon found herself embroiled in the debate over whether Jaffa Cakes were a cake or biscuit, the team relive some of the food controversies that have landed producers in hot water and stirred the wrath of consumers…

More on this week’s TABLE TALK topics…

Last week’s TABLE TALK..