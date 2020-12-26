Food businesses count the cost of closure as new ‘lockdown’ under Tier 4 restrictions begins

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With most of Scotland plunged into Level 4 coronavirus safety measures from today, all hospitality venues and non-essential shops will be shut for at least three weeks, making it yet another anxious time for firms hit with closure.

From 6am this morning, all of Scotland except for the Northern and Western Isles, moved into the toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions, with the islands entering level three.

Only shops required for “essential retail” can continue welcoming customers. This includes supermarkets, convenience stores, off-licences, pharmacies, newsagents and petrol stations.

The measures will be reviewed by the Scottish Government after two weeks.

For local food businesses it means their focus will once again turn to online orders, takeaways and deliveries.

Doors shut

© Kim Cessford

Eric Milne, director of Fisher & Donaldson, said that while their outlets will be forced to close their doors, they expect to be busy with people moving online to obtain products, while home deliveries will be extended.

He said: “With the move into tier 4, we’ll see our cafes shut their doors. Our shops will remain open for takeaway and we predict our online shop and home deliveries will ramp up as more people stay safe and stay home.

“We continue to deliver our products to doorsteps locally in St Andrews and Cupar, as well as Dundee, which we have done since lockdown, so we are able to provide for shielding customers and those wishing to avoid shopping in person and potential queuing.

“Moving our cafe staff into other areas of our business to help with the Christmas rush, alongside use of the extended furlough scheme, we will be able to look after our staff during this change.

“We would like to thank all of our hard-working staff and wish a Merry Christmas to our loyal customers who have continued to shop locally throughout Covid.”

‘No go’

Sadly we'll be closed until after Christmas with Fife staying in Tier 3, sad times.On the plus side, we'll stick to… Posted by Craig Millar@16 West End on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Chef / owner of 16 West End in St Monans, Craig Millar, said his restaurant has been closed while the kingdom has been in Tier 3 as being unable to sell alcohol makes it a no go.

He commented: “When Fife entered Tier 3, that closed our business. Operating the restaurant without alcohol sales for us, and so many others, just isn’t financially viable.

“Our best-case scenario would be to break even. We took the decision to close in November because of this. Tier 4 restrictions won’t therefore make an immediate difference to us but a rise in Covid cases is obviously not the direction we want to see the region going in.”

Financial assistance needed

© Zoe Campbell

Will Docker, co-founder of Balgove Larder near St Andrews, believes people must be kept safe, but stressed that access to financial assistance is key for all businesses forced to close.

Mr Docker said: “The whole country going into level four is disappointing news but if the science requires it then we support this action. The most important thing is that people are kept safe but at the same time we have not seen the data that makes the link between our industry and the Coronavirus.

“A move to tier four means that at Balgove Larder we’ll have to close our café – our Steak Barn is now already closed – but we will continue to operate the farm shop, butchery and online delivery service with the already stringent safety measures in place – providing a valuable supply of fresh, local produce.

“Surely widespread mass-testing is less costly in the long run and would result in better control of the virus rather than punishing an industry that has worked so hard to ensure their premises are Covid-safe.

“There has to be greater clarification on the financial assistance which will be available for businesses which will need to close across Fife and the rest of Scotland, if they are to stand a chance of surviving this winter.”

Garden centres hit

© DC Thomson

Garden centres are being removed from the list of essential retailers and will therefore be compelled to close today.

Centres were permitted to reopen at the end of May, the first sub-sector of retail to be allowed to reopen following the introduction of the national lockdown in late March.

Many garden centres have thriving food offerings and these businesses will also be feeling the pain of the latest round of restrictions, particularly at a time of year when income from cafes or restaurants can be crucial.

Jane Cox, owner / director, at Glendoick, said: “During the summer, our trade association the Horticultural Trades Association, negotiated with the English and Scottish Governments to allow garden centres to become ‘essential’ should another lockdown occur.

“This was in recognition that people were spending huge amounts of time in their gardens and were reconnecting with nature and growing plants as a source of good mental wellbeing. It was also seen as unfair that the essential shops, like supermarkets and corner shops, were selling huge amounts of plants and garden centres had to remain shut.

“Nicola Sturgeon announced that garden centres would not to be defined as essential and it seems entirely reasonable, given the threat of a new variant of Covid-19 in Scotland. There is not the demand for plants at this time of year compared to the spring. This is not the time of year to plant or sit in the garden!

“Some garden centres with pet food and food halls will continue to trade, but Glendoick has decided to close until at least January 16 when the three-week lockdown period is due to end.

“I want to give our staff a well-deserved rest after what has been the most challenging year of trading in our 47-year history. While there will be yet another hit to our revenue, we feel January is not the ideal time to be trading without a café.”

