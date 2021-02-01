Expo 2021 to provide online platform for food producers and manufacturers in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Food and drink producers from Angus, Fife, Dundee and Perthshire will have the opportunity to showcase their products at Expo 2021, a virtual event next month.

Expo 2021 will highlight the range of offerings that are available in our regions – and farmers, producers and manufacturers have been invited to get on board for the event that will be held on Zoom.

Taking place on Monday and Tuesday, March 15 and 16, Tay Cities Food & Drink Expo 2021, organised by Appetite for Angus, will provide a welcome platform for farmers, producers and manufacturers to be introduced to restaurants, hotels, chefs, cafes, bars and shops.

As the food and hospitality industry, in particular, has been drastically impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the free event will offer a fantastic opportunity for these businesses to interact, develop relationships and see what they can offer each other.

Each producer over the two days will be online for 15 minutes, beginning with a five-minute pitch and 10 minutes to follow for a question and answer session.

In accordance with Scotland Food and Drink, the regions will be grouped in the following categories: dairy, alcoholic drinks, non-alcoholic drinks, confectionery, fruit and veg, bakery and cakes, fish and seafood, food ingredients, free from and vegan, meat, game and poultry, prepared foods, preserves and sauces.

Following the event, anyone taking part as a producer will have to have their own Zoom account, and buyers will be able to book slots with them via email for follow-up calls or more information.

Buy local

Martin Beard, chairman of Appetite for Angus (AFA) and board member of Angus Tourism Cooperative, of which AFA is an initiative, said Expo 2021 can highlight the amazing array of food and drink produced in our area.

He said: “This past 12 months, more than any other time, has re-emphasised the benefits of supporting and buying local.

© Nancy Nicolson/DCT Media

“This event is all about the opportunity to strengthen the local links between local producers and hospitality. Our region has a fantastic food and drink heritage – from soft fruits to beer, gin and vodka; oils, dressings and condiments to artisan chocolate and ice cream; and from award-winning meat and fish to traditional bakes and confectionery.

“The Expo is a great chance for hospitality businesses to understand what the Tay Cities region has to offer, which can then deliver a competitive edge in the future as customers look for sustainable local supplies.”

Expo 2021 will be recorded and will be available for viewing afterwards on the Appetite for Angus website and YouTube channel.

Businesses throughout the areas have already begun registering their interest and further information on the event and how to book can be found by clicking here.

