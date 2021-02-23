Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

‘It’s easier to ship products to China just now’: Scottish distillers speak out on post-Brexit issues and ‘extortionate’ customs charges

As the price for purchasing and selling goods to the EU sky rockets, consumers and businesses across the country are now feeling the strain of a post-Brexit UK.
by Julia Bryce
February 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: February 23 2021, 4.47pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

As the price for purchasing and selling goods to the EU sky rockets, consumers and businesses across the country are now feeling the strain of a post-Brexit UK.

No longer a member of the single market of the customs union, the Brexit move means customs taxes now apply to anyone selling or buying from countries in the EU.

Research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) found that products are being slapped with an extra 12% customs charge when being imported from the EU to the UK.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier