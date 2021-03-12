Saturday, March 13th 2021 Show Links
Women in food: ‘I really couldn’t do it without her!” Tayport Distillery owner on daughter’s key role in company

There's no show without punch, and Kesia McDougall says Tayport Distillery wouldn't be what it is today without the help of her daughter Mary.
by Julia Bryce
March 12 2021, 12.00pm
When Kesia McDougall first started thinking about her spirits business in 2017, she was very much under the impression that she would be doing it on her own, bringing her hobby of creating drinks to life.

