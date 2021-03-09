Women in food: The Richmond Street Deli’s dream team duo fire out ‘monstrous portions’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

This mother and daughter duo have a fire in their bellies and won’t stop until they have conquered the Aberdeen food scene.

Established in 2008 by Leanne Coutts, The Richmond Street Deli is an institution when it comes to good, hearty, homely food.

Specialising in street food now, the venue, based on Richmond Street in Aberdeen, started life as a delicatessen right when the global financial crash happened.