Women in food: Sisters are doing it for themselves with Aikenshill Scullery baking business

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

A combination of granny’s recipes and a love of baking has seen Aikenshill Scullery sisters rise to the challenge with new business.

At less than a year old, budding entrepreneurs Sara and Jess Duthie have spent the last year trying to get the word out about their baking business, Aikenshill Scullery.

Starting an Instagram page to document their lockdown eating habits, the duo quickly found their followers asking them to make and sell the goodies they were posting.