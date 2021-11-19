Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Try Gino D’Acampo’s tagliatelle with mixed seafood, garlic and white wine

Pasta is undoubtedly one of the best forms of comfort food.
By Rebecca Shearer
November 19 2021, 11.45am Updated: November 19 2021, 5.21pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Gino D'Acampo's Seafood tagliatelle.

Whether it’s mac and cheese, carbonara or a succulent bolognese, there are so many dishes that can warm us up on a cold winter night.

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has created this seafood tagliatelle recipe to help us add to our repertoire and make the most of Scotland’s bounty of seafood.

He says: “If you ask me what my last supper would be this would be it.

“I love most foods and have a very varied diet, but this recipe just takes me back in time to when I was sitting round the kitchen table at my nonna and nonno’s with my sister and a load of my cousins and tucking into this amazing meal.

“Make sure you have a small bowl of lemon water nearby – your hands will need it after!”

Gino D’Acampo’s tagliatelle with mixed seafood, garlic and white wine

Pic credit: Haarala Hamilton/PA.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 250g live mussels
  • 250g live clams
  • 100ml dry white wine
  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 50g salted butter
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 4 large langoustines
  • 8 large unpeeled raw prawns
  • 4 tbsp finely chopped flat leaf parsley leaves
  • 350g dried tagliatelle pasta
  • 20 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon, plus lemon wedges to serve
  • Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Pour four litres of water into a large saucepan, add one tablespoon salt and bring to the boil.
  2. Scrub the mussels and clams under cold running water. Rinse away the grit and remove any barnacles with a small, sharp knife. Remove the “beards” from the mussels by pulling the dark, stringy pieces away from the shells. Drop the clams from a height into a large bowl a few times, to help them expel their sand, then wash briefly in cold water for a couple of minutes. Check none of the clams are open or broken, and, if they are, discard them. Discard any open mussels or clams that do not shut when tapped firmly on the sink, or any which have broken shells.
  3. Place the mussels and clams in a medium saucepan, pour in the wine and cook with the lid on over a medium heat for five minutes. Tip into a colander set over a bowl, so you can save the juices, discard any that remain closed and set aside.
  4. Put the olive oil and butter into a large frying pan and melt the butter over a medium heat. Add the garlic and gently fry until it begins to sizzle.
  5. Pour in the cooking juices from the mussels and clams – leaving behind the very last of the juices which might contain grit – and simmer for two minutes. Season with three-quarters of a teaspoon salt and half a teaspoon of pepper and stir occasionally.
  6. Now stir in the langoustines and prawns and fry them for one-and-a- half minutes. Using tongs, turn them over and continue to cook for a further one-and-a-half minutes until they all turn pink all over. Add the mussels
    and clams with the parsley and stir until heated through, about two minutes.
  7. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in the boiling water until al dente; my preference is to cook it for one minute less than instructed on the packet, giving the perfect al dente bite.
  8. Drain and tip back into the large saucepan you cooked it in. Pour over the seafood sauce, add the tomatoes and lemon zest and toss all together over a low heat for 30 seconds, allowing the flavours to coat the pasta.
  9. Remove the prawns and langoustines and place on a plate (this will make it easier to serve up the pasta, mussels and clams).
  10. Equally divide the pasta between four warmed serving plates or bowls, then top each portion with a langoustine and two prawns. Serve with lemon wedges. For me, this is my favourite meal of all time.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes The Whole Family Will Love by Gino D’Acampo, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

Festive Food and Drink Gifts Inspiration
