It’s ofﬁcial, the Christmas countdown is on. But don’t worry if you’re feeling a little behind on your plans – there are lots of fun and festive things to do in Dundee this Christmas. Read on for some essential information about joining in with the festivities!

Perhaps you’ve already noticed the new Christmas lights popping up throughout Dundee?

Well the city lights aren’t the only change for Dundee’s Christmas celebrations this year – there’s so much more going on to get excited about.

Here’s where to join in the festive fun planned throughout the coming weeks.

5 festive things to do in Dundee, City Square

It’s pretty stunning at most times of the year, but throughout the countdown to December 25, City Square will be dressed to impress as it’s transformed into a hive of Christmas fun!

There’s a whole host of free activities and photo opportunities going on here, so make sure you stop by as you enjoy a day of shopping and dining in the city centre.

Here are just ﬁve festive things to do in Dundee’s City Square:

1. Make a wish

Do you have a Christmas wish you’d love to see come true? You’re in luck! Press a button on the magical, light-up Wishing Fountain and take your chance to cast a wish. Fingers crossed there’s a Christmas miracle and it comes true!

2. Strike a pose

The Dundee Christmas Card has had a special makeover this year thanks to the Beano. It features all your favourite mischief makers, ready and waiting for you to strike a pose with them.

3. Start the countdown

Check out the City Chambers building for a nightly projection reel with Dundee landmarks counting down the 12 days of Christmas. A great way to get the excitement building before Christmas Day arrives.

4. Donate a gift

Christmas is a time for giving! There will also be a Social Bite Tree of Kindness in City Square, where you can donate a gift.

5. Write to Santa

Keep the kids occupied in the free activity tent which will be running fun workshops and a letters to Santa station, for putting in a good word with the big man himself.

Plus, local favourite Pingoo will be on hand to light up the square with his cuteness and pose for selfies!

Pedal power!

This year sees a new main Christmas tree location in Dundee in front of the Old Steeple. The city will dress a living tree in a prime location rather than cut down and subsequently dispose of a cut tree.

Sustainable Dundee will be encouraging members of the public to power the tree lights by pedalling, in a bid to further conversations around renewable power, active travel and reducing Christmas waste. Pop down and get involved!

Where: City Churches

When: 19-21 November

Timing:

Friday, 3-7pm

Saturday, 2-7pm

Sunday, 2-6pm

Enjoy Dundee’s first ever WinterFest

Dundee welcomes WinterFest for the ﬁrst time this year! It will feature an ice rink, a market, bar, big wheel and other fairground rides for children – there’s lots going on in Slessor Gardens this year!

Adding to the city’s attractions and creating a waterfront focal point, Dundee WinterFest will offer a great day out for all.

Book in a slot for the ice rink online to make sure you and the whole family can take part at the same time, on the day of your choice.

Where: Slessor Gardens

When: 26 November until 2 January

Timing:

Monday to Thursday, 10am-9pm

Friday to Sunday, 10am-10pm

From 15 December to 2 January, 10am-10pm

How Dundee is celebrating Christmas 2021

There are lots of festive things to do in Dundee this year, not least because it’s a great city to explore.

First off, there are two great shopping centres– the Overgate and the Wellgate – as well as a huge range of independent shops, from coffee specialists to gift shops and jewellers. Perfect for gift shopping!

Then, as you shop and make the most of festive events, there’s also a great hospitality sector to keep you fuelled up. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars, cafes, bakeries – whatever you fancy, there are lots of options to treat yourself.

Dundee’s museums and attractions are also gearing up for the festive season, too.

In fact, there is so much going on that if you’re visiting Dundee from elsewhere, it might be worth booking into one the city’s great hotels and making a weekend of it.

Plus, Dundee City Council has been working away behind the scenes helping to organise all the festive events mentioned above. It’s all in a bid to help everyone celebrate the festive season in style this year!

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “Dundonians have been telling us that they wanted to see a more exciting Christmas offering and I’m delighted that we have been able to deliver on that front. The excitement and anticipation in the city show that this year’s festivities will be broadly celebrated and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying it.”

Find out more about all the festive things to do in Dundee this year and start planning your perfect Christmas.

Check out #ChristmasinDundee on social media for the latest updates on Dundee’s festivities!