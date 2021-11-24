Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenturret Lalique: Crieff restaurant boss ‘overjoyed’ as venue added to Michelin Guide

By Amie Flett
November 24 2021, 5.03pm Updated: November 25 2021, 7.57am
Mark Donald, head chef at the Glenturret Lalique restaurant in Crieff.
Staff at a Crieff restaurant have told of their joy at becoming one of the latest additions to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Glenturret Lalique, which is based in Scotland’s oldest working distillery, was visited by an inspector earlier this year.

The restaurant has now been included in the November update of the Michelin Guide 2021, despite not yet receiving a Michelin star.

The Glenturret’s managing director John Laurie.
John Laurie, managing director at Glenturret – which opened in July this year – said: “We’ve been working really hard to deliver something new here at Glenturret.

“We’re the first fine dining restaurant in a whisky distillery in Scotland, so ever since we started we’ve known that what we were doing is completely different.

“We knew that the guide inspectors had come out as they put something up on their Twitter after they’d come out the first time.

“Obviously we haven’t got a star yet and if we were in line for that, that would happen in January.

“But the fact that they’ve included us in their guide was great validation for the team that are working really hard to create something that’s never been done before in our Scottish whisky distillery.”

Glenturret is one of five Perthshire fine dining restaurants to have been added to the Michelin Guide over the years, including Ballintaggart, Andrew Fairlie, Sandemans and The Roost.

Food from the Glenturret Lalique restaurant.

The Courier visited the restaurant before it opened when writer Brian Stormont described it as being a “full-on gastronomic delight that is more of an experience than simply dining out”.

John added: “All the rest of the Glenturret team are really overjoyed, really proud to be working somewhere that’s getting us this kind of recognition.

“The kitchen team are too busy working in the kitchen to have noticed yet but I’m sure they’ll be overjoyed tonight when they get a chance to get a break.”

