12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Enjoy Eden Mill’s Blendworks experience for two in St Andrews

Scottish gin fans are in for a treat with prize number 11, the penultimate offering of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.
By Julia Bryce
December 11 2021, 6.00am
The Rusacks St Andrews is where the blendworks experience takes place.

Join the team at Eden Mill and Rusacks St Andrews for their collaborative Blendworks experience.

The gin school, which has been on the move since summer due to the distillery being closed to visitors, arrived at the hotel in St Andrews recently and we are giving one lucky reader the chance to bag themselves and a friend the chance to make their own gin.

The two-hour session sees all of the participants blend their own juniper-based spirit guided by an expert from Eden Mill.

Spirits and botanicals used to make your gin.

Using specially distilled spirits and botanicals, the winner of this prize will be able to master the art of gin making while enjoying their work at the end of the experience in the form of a classic gin and tonic.

The gin and tonic will be served alongside delicious canapes made by executive chef, Derek Johnstone, before they bottle up their blend and take it home to enjoy at a later date.

The winner and their plus one will also get to take a bespoke Eden Mill glass home each, too.

Rusacks St Andrews.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Eden Mill Rusacks Blendworks giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

