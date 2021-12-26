Top takeaways open in Dundee on Boxing Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re looking for something other than leftover Christmas dinner to enjoy tonight and don’t quite fancy rustling up something yourself, then a takeaway is just the ticket.

After a full day of cooking, eating and cleaning up yesterday, there’s nothing like getting out on Boxing Day morning for a refreshing walk, to then slouch on the couch for the rest of the day watching festive movies.

But where is open? And which takeaway should you order from?

I’ve rounded up some of the Food and Drink Team’s favourites to make life easier for you. Enjoy!

Shaandar

This Indian takeaway has been serving the Dundee community for 26 years since 1995.

While traditionally this venue specialises in Indian cuisine, customers can also enjoy a range of kebabs, peri peri chicken, pizzas, calzones and more, meaning if not everyone in your family fancies Indian food then they can get something else instead.

From tandoori, biryani, karahi and Punjabi specials, there’s lots to try out here.

Address: 59 Macalpine Road, Dundee DD3 8RE

Website: shaandardundee.com

Mandarin Garden

In the mood for Chinese cuisine? Then the Mandarin Garden is worth checking out.

Specialising in a Peking, Cantonese and Szechuan offering, this restaurant on South Tay Street offers an authentic taste of the East.

The family run business serves up all your classic favourites to their recommended specials, meaning there is plenty to choose from and try.

Why not pick something different to your usual order?

Address: 40-44 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PF

Website: www.mandaringarden.co.uk

Prawn, Pork & Chicken with Ho Fun Noodles in Black Bean Sauce Posted by Mandarin Garden on Friday, 17 July 2020

Crust Pizza

Who doesn’t love pizza? If you are craving some then why not try out Crust Pizza in Dundee?

Slinging all types of pizzas from barbecue to meat feast, not to mention a seafood version, veggie, a range of margheritas and more, there’s not one flavour missing from the menu.

The team also serve up a range of sides, plus calzones, and you can also make your own pizza if nothing takes your initial fancy.

Address: 79 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1EN

Website: www.facebook.com/Crust-Pizza-Dundee

Surround yourself with Pizza, not negativity 🍕🍕🍕Open from 4PM – 11PMCall 01382 275355 to order for Collection/Delivery or simply find us on Just Eat! Posted by Crust Pizza Dundee on Sunday, 24 October 2021

Madina Delights

When it comes to gilled peri peri chicken, Madina Delights is the place to go.

From wings to burgers, not forgetting the wraps and special kebabs, you can have peri peri chicken in so many ways.

And there’s a whole heap of sides including jalapeno bombers, chilli cheese bites, hash browns, mac and cheese bites and more to order if you’re feeling extra pecking.

Why not order one of their milkshakes to wash it all down? Or maybe you’ll be tempted by dessert…

Address: 56 Peddie Street, Dundee DD1 5LZ

Website: madinadelights.com

🎉🎉Who wants a bite of this?? WE ALL DO! 😍🎉🎉Only at Madinadelights.comThis is our tasteful and flavourful Peri Peri… Posted by Madina Delights Dundee on Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Khan Tandoori

This takeaway offers up a wide variety of dishes for hungry customers to enjoy.

From pizzas to curries, to burgers, calzones, kebabs and more, Khan Tandoori is a great place if you’re not entirely sure what you fancy and are looking for plenty of inspiration.

Offering munchie boxes (boxes packed with a selection of food), too, if you’re really undecided then it is worth giving one of them a go.

Address: 200 Clepington Road, Dundee DD3 8BG

Website: www.khantandoori.hungrrr.co.uk

Punjab Tandoori

A night on the sofa sounds like the perfect night in after a busy weekend and a takeaway if the perfect way to relax and not worry about cooking and clearing up.

If you love tandoori dishes and curries then Punjab Tandoori might just be the eatery you need in your life.

As well as a full range of Indian dishes they also serve up a variety of kebabs, burgers, wraps and more to ensure they accommodate all of their clienteles foodie desires.

Address: 17 Balmoral Terrace, Dundee DD4 8SJ

Website: Punjab Tandoori

