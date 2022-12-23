Christmas accompaniments: 3 tasty festive recipes that will leave you feeling merry and bright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas accompaniments: 3 tasty festive recipes that will leave you feeling merry and bright

By Brian Stormont
December 23 2022, 11.45am
Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta. Image: We Are Spider.
Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta. Image: We Are Spider.

Award-winning chef Mark Greenaway has carefully curated an assortment of his tastiest Christmas recipes.

From stuffing to sprouts, chef Greenaway guides you through all the trimmings, and a few excellent Christmas showstoppers just in time for the festive season.

Carrots cooked in orange and butter with star anise

(Serves 4)

Carrots cooked in orange and butter with star anise. Image: We Are Spider.

Ingredients

  • 300g carrots
  • 250ml orange juice
  • 60g caster sugar
  • 4 star anise
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 150g butter

Method

  1. Peel and cut the carrots into two-inch batons or alternatively use baby carrots but make sure you scrub them well.
  2. Add all of the ingredients to a heavy based pan and simmer until the carrots are tender.
  3. Drain the carrots and reduce the liquor to a syrup consistency.
  4. Pour the syrup back over the carrots and keep warm until needed.

Cranberry and chestnut stuffing

(Serves 6)

Cranberry and chestnut stuffing. Image: We Are Spider.

Ingredients

  • 1kg pork mince
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 100g fresh cranberries, chopped
  • 2 tbsp thyme, chopped
  • 150g peeled chestnuts, chopped
  • 2 shallots, finely diced
  • 20g fresh white breadcrumbs

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 185C/165 Fan/360F/Gas Mark 4½.
  2. Mix all the ingredients together.
  3. Roll into a sausage shape and wrap in tinfoil.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes.
  5. Garnish with cranberry sauce and chopped hazelnuts.

Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta

(Serves 4)

Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta. Image: We Are Spider.

Ingredients

  • Brussels sprouts, 4 per person or more if you are a sprout lover
  • 5 slices pancetta, cut into squares
  • 8 peeled chestnuts
  • 20g butter

Method

  1. Cut all of the Brussels sprouts in half discarding the outer damaged leaves.
  2. Blanch in boiling water for two minutes only, being careful not to overcook them.
  3. In a large non-stick pan on a medium heat, add the squares of pancetta.
  4. Add the Brussels sprouts to the pan along with the butter.
  5. Once the Brussels sprouts have coloured and are fully cooked add the chestnuts and warm through.
  6. Keep warm until ready to use.

