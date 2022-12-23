Christmas accompaniments: 3 tasty festive recipes that will leave you feeling merry and bright

Award-winning chef Mark Greenaway has carefully curated an assortment of his tastiest Christmas recipes.
From stuffing to sprouts, chef Greenaway guides you through all the trimmings, and a few excellent Christmas showstoppers just in time for the festive season.
Carrots cooked in orange and butter with star anise
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 300g carrots
- 250ml orange juice
- 60g caster sugar
- 4 star anise
- Zest of 1 orange
- 150g butter
Method
- Peel and cut the carrots into two-inch batons or alternatively use baby carrots but make sure you scrub them well.
- Add all of the ingredients to a heavy based pan and simmer until the carrots are tender.
- Drain the carrots and reduce the liquor to a syrup consistency.
- Pour the syrup back over the carrots and keep warm until needed.
Cranberry and chestnut stuffing
(Serves 6)
Ingredients
- 1kg pork mince
- 1 egg, beaten
- 100g fresh cranberries, chopped
- 2 tbsp thyme, chopped
- 150g peeled chestnuts, chopped
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 20g fresh white breadcrumbs
Method
- Preheat the oven to 185C/165 Fan/360F/Gas Mark 4½.
- Mix all the ingredients together.
- Roll into a sausage shape and wrap in tinfoil.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Garnish with cranberry sauce and chopped hazelnuts.
Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and pancetta
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- Brussels sprouts, 4 per person or more if you are a sprout lover
- 5 slices pancetta, cut into squares
- 8 peeled chestnuts
- 20g butter
Method
- Cut all of the Brussels sprouts in half discarding the outer damaged leaves.
- Blanch in boiling water for two minutes only, being careful not to overcook them.
- In a large non-stick pan on a medium heat, add the squares of pancetta.
- Add the Brussels sprouts to the pan along with the butter.
- Once the Brussels sprouts have coloured and are fully cooked add the chestnuts and warm through.
- Keep warm until ready to use.