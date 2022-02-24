Scottish tapas restaurant set to open second venue in former Dunfermline Bella Italia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Introducing their take on tapas with a Scottish twist by working with local suppliers, Christie’s Falkirk are now opening their second venue in Dunfermline with a £250,000 investment.

After opening their first Falkirk based venue in April 2020, owners David Blackwood, 43, and Tom Malloy, 63, saw the local community embrace their concept, and want to expand the business further.

Situated at the Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline, the eatery will be taking over the venue previously owned by Bella Italia, located next to the Odeon cinema.

Speaking with David, he commented: “When you say tapas, people often think Spanish or Italian but not a lot of people think Scottish food. But I think that is what Scots are all about.”

Born and raised in the east end of Glasgow, David speaks fondly of his childhood and spending meal times with his family: “I am from a family of five. When my mum cooked, everything was put on the table in a big bowl or tray and everyone just helped themselves.

“I’ve grown up with that sharing culture, and meal times was when my family all sat together and spoke.

“I’ve had this vision in my head for many years about adding that fun element to food, and making it a more social experience for diners.”

Sharing and socialising at its core

Unlike many tapas restaurants, Christie’s will be serving all the tapas plates together rather than as soon as it is ready.

David explains: “The idea behind serving it all at once, is so that our customers can share and talk about each dish. It has been a great success and (the) local community has really embraced the experience and concept.

“After learning from our first venue, we have invested in a bigger second premises and hope to apply the same concept in Dunfermline.”

What food will be available?

Using the same service style in Dunfermline, Christie’s will serve small dishes they describe as a “braw wee plate of scran” for customers to share and enjoy.

Priced at three small plates for £12, customers can choose between the range of “Wee Yins” including meat, veggie, fish and extra side options too.

Christie’s will also offer full main courses, or “Big Yins”, a mix of vegan and gluten-free alternatives and a selection of desserts.

Small plates include mince and tatties, fiery feta bruschetta, baked camembert, west coast prawn cocktail, and main courses including sirloin steak or fish and chips.

David explained: “Whilst not every dish is of Scottish origin, each has its own Scottish influence. For example, we serve a fiery bruschetta but we add a Scottish feta cheese from a local supplier on to it.”

The venue refurbishment is due to be complete at the end of April, with the restaurant set to open the first week of May, and opening hours still to be confirmed.

Address: 7a Whimbrel Place, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

