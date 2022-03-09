Dundee hospitality bosses: Two years of Covid changed customer habits for good

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s almost two years since the global pandemic rocked the hospitality industry. Dundee business owners look back on what has happened since March 2020.

In just under two weeks Scotland will see its coronavirus restrictions lifted.

The hospitality sector has borne the brunt of continuously changing government advice during this time.

Now, more than two years on from the declaration of a global pandemic, restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will be able to trade without these restrictions.

The vaccine passport system scheme has now ended, and from March 21 physical distancing, screens and retaining customer’s contact details will end.

It also means wearing a face covering will be guidance, rather than mandatory. Though the Scottish Government still recommends them.

For business owners who have weathered the storm, the future is far from certain. But things may be looking up.

‘Eager to go out’

William Salve, co-owner of Dundee’s Taypark House says: “This year is looking good in terms of the wedding season as well as The Open being held in St Andrews in July.

“I can see now that customers are eager to go out and meet their friends and family over dinner and drinks.”

William goes on: “I think the pandemic has taught everyone to value and appreciate the things we have in life. Customers are very much aware of the circumstances and adapt for everyone’s safety.

“The majority of our customers have a positive attitude and patience, however there are always few who have different perceptions.”

‘The way people go out has changed’

For nightclub owner Howard Airhumwunde of club Afro Beats in Session Street, customers have completely changed their socialising habits due to the long periods of lockdown and restrictions.

“The major problem nightclubs are having – especially smaller venues – is the fact we are trying to re-engage our customers.

“Due to all the restrictions and table service, a lot of the punters have been going to the bars. So bars have been providing music and entertainment.

“The way people go out has changed. They’re used to going out during the day and then going home early.”

Howard says before the pandemic nightclubs would open around 10pm, but since reopening, Afro Beats, which has a capacity of 300, has been opening at the earlier time of 8pm.

“We have noticed that some customers would rather come to the club early and then leave early rather than going to a bar. People still like the atmosphere and that club culture.”

He adds that he is relieved to see the end of vaccine passports: “Sometimes the app didn’t work. And because we are a multicultural hub, you got different passports from different countries.”

‘The best customers’

The Selkie is a family-run eatery in Dundee’s Exchange Street.

On opening in September 2020, Kelly knew there may be further restrictions to come, and she says it has been a “mad, crazy ride”.

She explains: “March 21 will be the first time The Selkie has traded without any restrictions. I think we had eight days of being able to serve alcohol until 9pm.”

In their first year of business, they served a lot of meals in the community and adapted to offering takeaways, too.

Kelly adds: “We had been thinking we might be able to give something back once we’d established ourselves – but suddenly nobody was waiting on us establishing ourselves.”

For Kelly, The Selkie’s lifeblood is its clientele and she believes if there was an award for the best customers, then they would win.

“I am obviously biased but I think we’ve got the best customers,” she says. But she’s quick to add that they should never be taken for granted.

She explains: “People have worked hard for the money they earn and you have to give them the best experience.

“You can’t expect people to part with their money because you’re having a hard time.

“There’s new places opening all the time and you have to be grateful, show customers you’re grateful and do your best.”

‘Happy staff, happy customers’

Kevin Webster, owner of Porters Bar & Restaurant in Dundee’s City Quay says things are improving after the devastation caused by the Omicron variant at Christmas.

He explains: “I’ve noticed people seem to be a bit more relaxed and our staff seem to be relaxed as well. We are seeing definite signs of things picking up.

Kevin also says customers have been largely supportive when circumstances meant staffing levels were low, or they had to close.

He says: “On the whole, customers have been understanding but you will always get somebody that’s not.

“We experienced that when we had to advise customers we couldn’t fulfil their bookings due to a small outbreak we had.

“It’s never our intention not to have customers in or not be able to fulfil bookings. These were unforeseen circumstances and we tried our best to get them rebooked.”

Looking to the future, Kevin is planning afternoon teas and a gin tasting event.

He adds: “We’ve got a good nucleus of staff. We have been very fortunate that we have a good team who have stuck by us.

“We have the philosophy of ‘happy staff, happy customers’ and we do try hard to support and train them.”

