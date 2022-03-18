Win the wedding of your dreams while raising money for local kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Win the wedding of your dreams while raising money for local kids

In partnership with Help for Kids
March 18 2022, 9.00am
wedding at Malmaison Dundee

Win the wedding of your dreams while raising money for local kids – how could you resist? Are you planning a wedding for next year, still trying to rearrange one constantly delayed though lockdown or have just started saving for the big day with no idea how long it will take? This could be the answer to your prayers, as one lucky couple have to win a fabulous wedding worth over £12,000 at Malmaison Dundee on Sunday 5th February 2023.

It’s not just about an amazing prize, but doing great things for Help for Kids through this fantastic charity competition.

Help for Kids is a local children’s charity based in the heart of Dundee and Perth, supporting local children through individual funding and funding for clubs and organisations. The support is for children disadvantaged through social and economic circumstances, or through health and disability.

Help for Kids works directly with communities, families, support workers, volunteers and professionals to be able to provide the best and most effective support to the children who need it most. Win a Wedding truly is a win, win situation for everyone involved.

How to enter the competition and win a wedding at Malmaison Dundee

graphic showcasing win a wedding at Malmaison Dundee competition
Register now to Win a Wedding at Malmaison Dundee!

You can enter from 21st March to 8th April and then five shortlisted couples will compete to see who raises the highest amount for Help for Kids over the three weeks from 18th April to 13th May.

The winning couple will then tie the knot in style at the Malmaison Dundee hotel with everything from the dress to dinner taken care of in the prize, as a range of local suppliers follow the hotel’s generous lead in providing everything needed for the big day. The daytime celebrations are for 50 guests, with a further 30 invited to join them in the evening.

Dress, kilts, flowers, cake, rings, hair, make-up and even a hen night package are included, as well as gym membership for the lucky couple to ensure they look their glowing best on the day.

Help for Kids at the forefront of love

“This is all really exciting and so lovely for the winning couple, but it’s also so special for Help for Kids,” says the charity’s manager, Stacey Wallace.

bride and groom at waterfrontt
Kirsty and Peter won Win a Wedding in 2019.

Kirsty, who won the Help for Kids Win a Wedding competition in 2019, certainly agrees. She and husband Peter (picture above) said: “We entered the Win a Wedding competition as we’d just recently got engaged. It was really great to have won our wedding and was such an amazing few weeks raising funds for Help for Kids. It was such a rewarding experience and contributed to giving us the wedding day of our dreams.”

bride and groom leaving wedding ceremony
Lianne and Paul won their wedding in 2018.

Another previous winner from 2018, Lianne, also said: “Win a Wedding was an amazing life changing experience, and something myself and Paul will be proud of for the rest of our lives. We would say to anyone looking to take part to really go for it. It’s not only about winning the wedding, it’s knowing you have helped so many local children, too – definitely something to be proud off.

Stacey and Ashley from Help For Kids are excited to see the competition return again this year.

“We last did this two years ago because everything went on hold because of the pandemic, but the fundraising ideas were so imaginative and the amount raised meant so much. It’s fun, it’s romantic and it’s wonderful to see such a popular competition back, but the best part of it is how everyone throws themselves whole heartedly into it,” says Stacey.

“Of course, everyone wants to win, but it becomes all about the kids for that three weeks of fundraising and that seems to be the main focus and the sense of everyone being in it together. Then there’s all the excitement of who actually wins and it’s such a brilliant prize – weddings are such fun but there’s a lot of organising and expense and suddenly it’s all there for you. Don’t miss it – you can enter on the website from 21st March but remember you only have until 8th of April. You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

Learn more about how you can help this charity and don’t miss your chance to participate in the competition by visiting the Help for Kids website.

