Win the wedding of your dreams while raising money for local kids – how could you resist? Are you planning a wedding for next year, still trying to rearrange one constantly delayed though lockdown or have just started saving for the big day with no idea how long it will take? This could be the answer to your prayers, as one lucky couple have to win a fabulous wedding worth over £12,000 at Malmaison Dundee on Sunday 5th February 2023.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s not just about an amazing prize, but doing great things for Help for Kids through this fantastic charity competition.

Help for Kids is a local children’s charity based in the heart of Dundee and Perth, supporting local children through individual funding and funding for clubs and organisations. The support is for children disadvantaged through social and economic circumstances, or through health and disability.

Help for Kids works directly with communities, families, support workers, volunteers and professionals to be able to provide the best and most effective support to the children who need it most. Win a Wedding truly is a win, win situation for everyone involved.

How to enter the competition and win a wedding at Malmaison Dundee

You can enter from 21st March to 8th April and then five shortlisted couples will compete to see who raises the highest amount for Help for Kids over the three weeks from 18th April to 13th May.

The winning couple will then tie the knot in style at the Malmaison Dundee hotel with everything from the dress to dinner taken care of in the prize, as a range of local suppliers follow the hotel’s generous lead in providing everything needed for the big day. The daytime celebrations are for 50 guests, with a further 30 invited to join them in the evening.

Dress, kilts, flowers, cake, rings, hair, make-up and even a hen night package are included, as well as gym membership for the lucky couple to ensure they look their glowing best on the day.

Help for Kids at the forefront of love

“This is all really exciting and so lovely for the winning couple, but it’s also so special for Help for Kids,” says the charity’s manager, Stacey Wallace.

Kirsty, who won the Help for Kids Win a Wedding competition in 2019, certainly agrees. She and husband Peter (picture above) said: “We entered the Win a Wedding competition as we’d just recently got engaged. It was really great to have won our wedding and was such an amazing few weeks raising funds for Help for Kids. It was such a rewarding experience and contributed to giving us the wedding day of our dreams.”

Another previous winner from 2018, Lianne, also said: “Win a Wedding was an amazing life changing experience, and something myself and Paul will be proud of for the rest of our lives. We would say to anyone looking to take part to really go for it. It’s not only about winning the wedding, it’s knowing you have helped so many local children, too – definitely something to be proud off.

Stacey and Ashley from Help For Kids are excited to see the competition return again this year.

“We last did this two years ago because everything went on hold because of the pandemic, but the fundraising ideas were so imaginative and the amount raised meant so much. It’s fun, it’s romantic and it’s wonderful to see such a popular competition back, but the best part of it is how everyone throws themselves whole heartedly into it,” says Stacey.

“Of course, everyone wants to win, but it becomes all about the kids for that three weeks of fundraising and that seems to be the main focus and the sense of everyone being in it together. Then there’s all the excitement of who actually wins and it’s such a brilliant prize – weddings are such fun but there’s a lot of organising and expense and suddenly it’s all there for you. Don’t miss it – you can enter on the website from 21st March but remember you only have until 8th of April. You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

Learn more about how you can help this charity and don’t miss your chance to participate in the competition by visiting the Help for Kids website.