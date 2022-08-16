How you can get involved with Dundee’s Campy Growers – and get some free vegetables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

How you can get involved with Dundee’s Campy Growers – and get some free vegetables

By Mariam Okhai
August 16 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.41pm
Project Worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.

With climate change on the rise, Campy Growers believe growing locally is the first step in living more sustainably.

After investing £1m into the Camperdown growing space The Camperdown Growing initiative, also known as Campy Growers, are a community led sustainable food growing group.

Based beside the Wildlife Centre at Camperdown Park in Dundee, the group is made up of 15 volunteers and nine staff members, including Project Development Manager Nadege Depiesse (29).

campy growers
Project development worker Nadege Depiesse in one of the polytunnels.

With volunteer drop-in sessions every Friday from 3-5pm there are opportunities to help with all aspects of growing the local fruit and vegetables they produce.

With a polytunnel, outside growing beds, and an orchard the group grows a whole range of items that the local community can enjoy.

Feasibility to food

A feasibility study was conducted in 2019 and organisation for the project took an additional two years, with the first products being grown in 2021.

Nadege said: “When I heard about Campy Growers, I thought it was a great opportunity and something I wanted to be involved in.

“There is a community of local volunteers who are behind the project that are really involved and passionate about it.”

Various volunteers helping in the polytunnel.

With a part-time job at the Maxwell Centre in their community garden and an education in horticulture and plantsmanship from Elmwood College in Cupar, Nadege used her knowledge to kick-start the growing process.

She said: “We had to do a lot of work to the site before we started growing including looking at the soil and the climate that we live in.

“It’s amazing to see now. We can grow the plants and have created a thriving community.”

Some of the vegetables grown on site.

What can you grow?

Within the polytunnel the group have managed to grow local and seasonal vegetables including kale, sprouting broccoli and cabbage.

They also have leafy greens such as lettuce and rocket, as well as herbs, beans, potatoes and sweet potatoes.

campy growers
Apples in the orchard.

Outside the tunnel you will find elephant garlic, beetroot and different types of root vegetables.

And with an orchard on-site as well as fruit trees and other plants, the team are able to have seasonal Scottish fruit including apples and pears.

How can I get my hands on free vegetables?

With drop-in sessions every Friday as well as a staff members on-site between 9am to 5pm, volunteers are able to come in to help at any time.

The group also runs a vegetable stall every Saturday from 11am to 1pm where people can pick up free vegetables grown in the polytunnel.

Posted by Campy Growers on Sunday, 14 August 2022

The stall also gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the project and they are also provided with recipes on how to use the produce.

With no experience required the aim is for the space to be a therapeutic garden where individuals leave with the confidence that they have learned something they can replicate at home.

As Nadege puts it, the group is “growing the grower” and educating people about seeds, the climate and be more aware of sustainable ways of living.

Future plans

With their building site currently under construction, Nadege and the team have plans to provide free cookery classes using the fresh produce from the garden in the future.

A harvested crop of elephant garlic.

Other ideas they have had include training in horticulture workshops, conservation projects, DIY in the garden and gardening activities for children.

Based on the season the group will provide events such as how to make wreaths using local goods nearer the festive period.

Plans for 2023 also include providing the option for locals to pay for vegetable boxes containing seasonal produce from the garden delivered directly to their door.

The money from the boxes, as well as any donations from visitors, will help to run the classes and workshops for free.

Nadege holding a vegetable box.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Fresh fruit and produce can be found in these local businesses.
The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Poll: Have your say on who will win The Menu Food and Drink Awards…
0
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums
Patricia Dodds, owner of Harbour cafe in St Andrews.
74-year-old Patricia Dodds has no plans to retire from St Andrews business Harbour Café
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
From movie sets to Vogue: Perthshire café The Horn's production success story
0
dundee bakery
5 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Dundee for the best…
0
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola…
0
Atholl Arms Dunkeld food
Restaurant review: The Atholl Arms Hotel in Dunkeld serves up generous portions in gorgeous…
0
Serendipities
Dundee café Serendipities prioritises staff well-being over profit as owner closes venue sporadically to…

More from The Courier

Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Project worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…