GALLERY: 16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae’s in Montrose

Angus has a bustling food and drink scene, especially when it comes to local producers who make their own products.

Last night groups of individuals gathered at Rae’s on the High Street in Montrose to celebrate the outstanding larder and toast the makers who craft some of the best products in Scotland at a special dining event.

Organised by industry group Appetite for Angus, The Great Angus Dinner – running in association with the restaurant – took place for the first time.

Two sittings were held, with the first welcoming those working in the industry – and those working to support it.

The second was open to the general public, on a ticketed basis.

The menu

Putting on a spread to not only showcase the talent in the kitchen at Rae’s, but also to celebrate the local larder, the team at the venue worked hard.

To start, guests enjoyed a beetroot and celeriac tartare with homemade

oatcake, green apple and dill.

This was followed by a lobster ravioli with crustacean bisque, spinach, and bacon samphire which received rave reviews.

For the main, a venison hot pot was the star of the show. It was served with wild grains, cabbage, pumpkin, carrot and blackberries.

Moving on to the two dessert courses, guests were treated to a poached fruit wine pear with blue cheese mousse and honey toasted oats, and finally, a panna cotta with sacred grounds ice cream, white chocolate yoghurt ganache and vanilla madeleine.

