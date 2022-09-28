GALLERY: 16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae’s in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GALLERY: 16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae’s in Montrose

Angus has a bustling food and drink scene, especially when it comes to local producers who make their own products.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
September 28 2022, 11.45am Updated: September 28 2022, 3.53pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Guests enjoying one of the many dishes they were treated to on the night. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Guests enjoying one of the many dishes they were treated to on the night. Picture credit: Paul Reid.

Angus has a bustling food and drink scene, especially when it comes to local producers who make their own products.

Last night groups of individuals gathered at Rae’s on the High Street in Montrose to celebrate the outstanding larder and toast the makers who craft some of the best products in Scotland at a special dining event.

Organised by industry group Appetite for Angus, The Great Angus Dinner – running in association with the restaurant – took place for the first time.

Two sittings were held, with the first welcoming those working in the industry – and those working to support it.

The second was open to the general public, on a ticketed basis.

Guests enjoying the food at Rae’s in Montrose. Picture credit: Paul Reid.

The menu

Putting on a spread to not only showcase the talent in the kitchen at Rae’s, but also to celebrate the local larder, the team at the venue worked hard.

To start, guests enjoyed a beetroot and celeriac tartare with homemade
oatcake, green apple and dill.

This was followed by a lobster ravioli with crustacean bisque, spinach, and bacon samphire which received rave reviews.

The lobster ravioli. Picture credit: Paul Reid.

For the main, a venison hot pot was the star of the show. It was served with wild grains, cabbage, pumpkin, carrot and blackberries.

Moving on to the two dessert courses, guests were treated to a poached fruit wine pear with blue cheese mousse and honey toasted oats, and finally, a panna cotta with sacred grounds ice cream, white chocolate yoghurt ganache and vanilla madeleine.

Did you attend one of The Great Angus Dinner events? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery below…

The panna cotta dessert was a hit. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Guests, including The Menu editor Brian Stormont (bottom right), tucking into dessert. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Outside Rae’s in Montrose. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Craig Wilson, also known as The Kilted Chef, (left) with other guests at The Great Angus Dinner. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
A few of the drinks served up. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
One of the Rae’s team shaking up drinks for those coming through the doors. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Arbikie’s master distiller, Kirsty Black, on the right with a guest. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
A delicious canape waiting to be devoured. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
More guests enjoy the lobster ravioli. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
A team member serving up the tartare. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
Smiling faces indicate the sign of a good night. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
The venison hot pot. Picture credit: Paul Reid.

