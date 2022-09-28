Leven coffee shop Jane’s at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leven coffee shop Jane’s at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co

By Mariam Okhai
September 28 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 28 2022, 5.03pm
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Lisa Reid, the new owner of Lundin Coffee Co. Pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A young couple from Leven has taken over popular local café and gift shop, Jane’s at Nineteen, reopening it as Lundin Coffee Co.

Lisa and Dean Reid now own and run the coffee shop side of the business, while former owners, Jane and Malcolm Campbell, will continue to sell gifts in the store next door.

Opening Lundin Coffee Co on Leven Road earlier this month, Lisa and Dean have been kept busy by locals who have been eager to return.

The couple spotted a Facebook post in June 2022 advertising the opportunity to take on the business while holidaying in Devon. As soon as Lisa saw the post she knew it was fate and couldn’t turn down the chance to own her own place.

Inside Lundin Coffee Co in Leven. Pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She said: “My dad always said if you can work for yourself, work for yourself.

“I am taking the chance and if it doesn’t work out then I am still young.”

Jane and Malcolm owned the venue for 12 years and have built up a strong customer base. Lisa and Dean hope to retain that custom and welcome new regulars through their doors as they continue to get to grips with running the café.

The duo shadowed Jane and Malcolm for four months and are now flying solo, although the pair will never be too far away.

End of One Era . . . beginning of a NewIt’s Jane’s last weekend at the coffee shop! After 12 years of building your…

Posted by Jane's at Nineteen on Friday, 26 August 2022

Some may ask why anyone would want to take on a café during a cost of living crisis, but for Lisa, after falling in love with the place as soon as she stepped inside, she couldn’t let it go.

Lisa also explained that having had her daughter Lucy in May 2020 and returning to her former role in operations at a non-destructive testing company, that her priorities had changed and she wanted to try her hand at something different.

While the duo have no previous hospitality experience they are determined to make the most of it.

lundin coffee co
Lisa Reid inside the café. Pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

What will you find at Lundin Coffee Co.?

Open from 10am to 4pm seven days a week and with a total of 16 seats, the cosy coffee shop offers a mixture of light bites and bakes for customers to enjoy.

For those with a sweet tooth, homemade scones are baked fresh every morning in-house along with gluten-free and vegan cakes, traybakes and cheesecakes.

Some of the traybakes on offer. Pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

If it is light bites you are in the mood for the menu has already been updated to offer bagels and chunky bloomer sandwiches which come with a mixture of fillings to choose from.

There are plans in place to further expand the food offering, too.

Family friendly

As a mum to a young daughter herself, Lisa is determined to make the venue more appealing to families and purchased highchairs and booster seats, plus toys for children in a bid to attract more parents with young ones to the premises.

She said: “We want to attract a different age range because right now it’s mainly an older demographic, and we want it to be a bit more inclusive of everyone.”

Chocolate cake was on the menu the day our photographer headed along. Pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The team currently consists of Lisa, Dean and two additional part-time staff members.

Lundin Coffee Co recently announced it is now also dog-friendly and customers have been enjoying a cuppa with their furry friends in tow, too.

Plans to refurbish

In order to put their own stamp on the place, Lisa and Dean have plans to invest a four-figure sum into refurbishing the venue in February 2023.

Plans for colour schemes include deep sage and tan leather paired with off-white to give it a family friendly and calming feeling.

“Right now it is a tearoom style café and we want to turn it into an inviting coffee shop to make it more for everyone,” explained Lisa.

Freshly baked scones made by the lovely Morven! Why don’t you pop in and say hello…we’re open until 4! 😊Sit in and takeaway available!

Posted by Lundin Coffee Co. on Friday, 9 September 2022

In order to make the space more inclusive a baby changing facility will also be added in the bathroom.

They also have plans to open Lundin Coffee Co from 9am to allow for a carer and baby session to take place where storytelling and other child-friendly activities will be held.

Once the refurbishment has taken place the menu will also be updated to reflect the new space.

Eco-friendly and sustainable products

Although the gift section is currently populated with merchandise from Jane’s at Nineteen, Lisa’s plan is to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly offering.

The area will contain a refillable product section where customers can reduce waste by refilling and paying for detergent, washing up liquid and surface spray at the shop.

Gift shop section inside Lundin Coffee Co.
Gift shop section inside Lundin Coffee Co.

Reusable coffee cups and gift cards that can be replanted will also be available to purchase.

Lisa added: “The current gift section is confusing for customers, so we are in the process of changing this over to our new offering sustainable offering.”

Address: 19 Leven Road, Lundin Links, Leven, KY8 6AQ

Editor's Picks