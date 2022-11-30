Everything you need to know about entering into The Courier Food and Drink Team’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway to win top prizes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Courier Food and Drink Team love to give back and to help our readers out over the festive break, we’ve teamed up with numerous brilliant businesses to relaunch our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Like previous years 12 local firms have offered up some excellent prizes that may just make for a wonderful Christmas present. They will also be a lovely treat if you’d prefer to use the prize yourself, of course.

From Thursday December 1 we will give our readers the opportunity to win some cracking food and drink-themed prizes every day until Monday December 12.

A daily prize will go live at 6am on each day, with all giveaways staying open until 5pm on Friday December 16 to give you plenty of time to enter.

From stylish hotel overnight stays with tasting menu dinners included, to distillery tours, cooking classes, vouchers and restaurant meals, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

There’s even a chance to win fish and chips for a year!

But how do I get my hands on these prizes you ask? All you have to do is visit the food and drink section online and enter into the giveaways that will be published there.

The best part is you can enter into as many of the giveaways as you desire, although it is important to note that you have to enter each one individually. And only one entry per person per giveaway will be counted.

You have to enter before 5pm on Friday December 16 to be in with a chance of winning. Those who have bagged the prize will be notified shortly after.

For those who purchase The Courier newspaper all of the prizes will also feature in print with entry details outlined. There will be a QR code to help print readers sign up to our daily giveaway newsletter so you don’t miss any of the fantastic prizes.

This QR code will take readers to the competition page where they can select which prize/s they would like to enter. Print readers can also enter every prize giveaway.

Terms and conditions:

Entrants must be 18 years or over to enter. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter and the editor’s decision is final.

Each competition will also have its own terms and conditions, too, and these will be listed on individual prizes.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms

All of the prizes

Day 1: One night dinner, bed and breakfast with dinner in the award-winning Eolas restaurant at Murrayshall Country Estate, Perthshire

Day 2: Tour of Arbikie Distillery in Angus for two people with lunch and a cocktail included

Day 3: Three-course meal for two with a bottle of wine at The View Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay

Day 4: Table for four with a bottle of wine at Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline

Day 5: £50 voucher and £50 hamper from Angus Grill and Larder

Day 6: Seven-course tasting menu with a wine flight for two at Balbirnie House in Markinch

Day 7: Win a ‘Winter Chill Spa Break’ at The Gailes Hotel & Spa, near Irvine, Ayrshire

Day 8: Three months membership of Praveen Kumar’s Curry Club

Day 9: Win two fish suppers every month for a whole year at Murray’s in Broughty Ferry

Day 10: Lunch/dinner for two with a glass of fizz each at the Courtyard by Marriott in Edinburgh

Day 11: Three month cheese subscription from The Cheesery in Dundee

Day 12: Win a day’s cooking experience at Praveen Kumar’s Indian cook school in Perth