First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership

A popular Mearns restaurant has reopened its doors following a £1.2 million investment by its new owners.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 10 2023, 5.00pm
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cammies in Cammachmore, along the A92, is now open for business following an extensive renovation which took more than a year to conclude.

The restaurant closed in May 2015 and was purchased by new owners Husband and wife Nalin and Annette Abeyratne in January 2021.

Works on the building commenced in November 2021 and it has taken nearly 14 months to get it open to the public after it was expected to open in February 2022.

Annette and Nalin Abeyratne inside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The opening of the seafood fusion restaurant was postponed due to construction delays, the cost-of-living crisis and supplier impacts due to the war in Ukraine.

It was initially planned to cost Nalin and Annette £700K, however transforming the derelict building has now almost doubled as a result

However, the owners are looking forward to welcoming their first guests to the space which Nalin says has a “nautical” feel.

Interior of the tea room. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Now open to the public, the first two months will be a soft opening, allowing staff to get used to the space, with the grand opening taking place in March.

The tea room and the main restaurant will open during this time, and the private dining and function room will open from March.

Cammies will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9am to 9pm Monday to Thursday, until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and until 5pm on Sundays.

An area within the restaurant space. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Nalin said: “At long last we can open. It has been a long, rough ride but we’re thrilled to finally be open.

“We’ll have a soft launch period just to make sure we’ve got a hold on any teething issues before opening up all of our spaces, but we’re looking forward to welcoming guests.”

What’s on the menu at Cammies?

Describing the family-run restaurant as “rustic” it has a nautical theme, nodding to its focus on local seafood, and Nalin’s seafarer background of more than two decades.

“I still believe there’s not enough seafood in the north-east on the table. There is production in Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and we want to promote the outstanding produce we have here,” he added.

“It’s not fine dining, it’s smart/casual. There’s a serviced bar and we have a children’s menu too. It’s a family-friendly venue.

Crab and other seafood will be a focus at the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Our offering is rather unique, but our menus will be focused around fusion seafood – it’s seafood but from all around the world and inspired by different cultures. There will be Asian, European, Mediterranean and our main chef’s are Spanish, so you’ll see some dishes showcasing their favourites.

“On Sundays we’ll be concentrating on a carvery offering which we think will be really popular. For seafood lovers, and because of our theme, we’ll have a seafood paella which will be quite different. It’s Sunday roast with a twist.”

Nalin Abeyratne inside Cammies which has a nautical feel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The infamous hotpot

Cammies specialty, though, will be its Hong Kong style steamboat offering. Also known as a hotpot, this dish is one that Nalin expects the venue will become popular for.

A minimum of four people at £25 per person will be able to enjoy the seafood broth packed with freshly caught fish and shellfish. The venue will need 24 hours notice, though, for those eager to try it out.

Example of a hot pot. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “You’ll get an array of seafood and you’ll cook it yourself. On the table there will be a stockpot boiling with two different flavour stocks, one will be spicy and one won’t be. You will pick a prawn, a piece of squid, fish or crab claw and cook it to how you want it. There will be dipping sauces to go with it, too.”

Crab is another product they want to showcase. Singapore chilli crab soups, Singapore pepper crab and other dishes will be served to put the crustacean in the spotlight.

Four claw crabs will be available and Nalin is encouraging diners to dirty their fingers and suck out the meat for a full authentic crab experience. Bibs will be passed out to diners alongside finger bowls to ensure they can clean themselves up after.

Outside Cammies in Cammachmore near Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We want people to eat and get value for money,” he added.

There are also vegan and vegetarian menus and a children’s menu. Menus will also be adjusted frequently to accommodate diners choices.

The venue has hired five kitchen staff, eight front of house and two office staff initially for the 60-seater restaurant and 24-seater tearoom.

The interior has a nautical theme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There is an additional decking area outside that can accommodate 24 and when the function room, which can hold 70 and the private dining room that is limited to 15 opens, it is likely the team will expand.

Car parking is also available for all guests.

