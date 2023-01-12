Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff’s Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff’s Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and India

By Maria Gran
January 12 2023, 5.00pm
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restauranteur Praveen Kumar has teamed up with Crieff distillery to marry the best of India and Scotland for an exclusive event.

The Tabla chef has worked with The Glenturret Distillery to arrange an evening of curry and whisky, bringing local produce to the table.

Hosted in the South Street restaurant, Praveen will serve a three-course meal on Thursday February 23 pairing each dish with a dram.

Each course has been carefully crafted – making use of Praveen’s traditional recipes and home grown spices – and complemented with a Glenturret whisky.

Tabla and Glenturret menu

Kicking off the evening, which starts at 6.30pm, will be cocktails and two different canapes, green vegetable patties Haraba Tikki and Sheek Kabad made from Scottish lamb mince.

A 7-year-old peat smoked dram and Haggis Bonda make up the starter, before moving onto a Railway Boti.

Praveen’s Haggis Bonda will be on offer.

The main course is a classic dish served on Indian trains and includes lamb marinated in Glenturret whisky, mix peppers, basil and Perthshire potatoes with garam masala.

Rounding off the evening will be a carrot halwa and vanilla pod ice cream paired with a 10-year-old dram.

Praveen says: “As a lover of Scottish whisky myself, I have taken great delight in working on this new venture with Glenturret.

The Glenturret Distillery in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At Tabla, we always strive to keep our suppliers as local as possible so having Scotland’s oldest working distillery on our doorstep was the perfect pairing.

“The rich aromas from the whisky blend perfectly with our family grown spices and
Scottish produce. We are sure guests will love the flavours the whisky brings to each dish.

“I have really enjoyed developing these exciting recipes and having a few wee drams along the way, purely for research purposes of course!”

In addition to the meal, the chef will also present a talk about the food. An ambassador from The Glenturret Distillery will also be on hand to talk about the whiskies on offer.

Tickets for the Thursday February 23 event are £49.95 per person.

