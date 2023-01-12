Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff’s Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and India

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth restauranteur Praveen Kumar has teamed up with Crieff distillery to marry the best of India and Scotland for an exclusive event.

The Tabla chef has worked with The Glenturret Distillery to arrange an evening of curry and whisky, bringing local produce to the table.

Hosted in the South Street restaurant, Praveen will serve a three-course meal on Thursday February 23 pairing each dish with a dram.

Each course has been carefully crafted – making use of Praveen’s traditional recipes and home grown spices – and complemented with a Glenturret whisky.

Tabla and Glenturret menu

Kicking off the evening, which starts at 6.30pm, will be cocktails and two different canapes, green vegetable patties Haraba Tikki and Sheek Kabad made from Scottish lamb mince.

A 7-year-old peat smoked dram and Haggis Bonda make up the starter, before moving onto a Railway Boti.

The main course is a classic dish served on Indian trains and includes lamb marinated in Glenturret whisky, mix peppers, basil and Perthshire potatoes with garam masala.

Rounding off the evening will be a carrot halwa and vanilla pod ice cream paired with a 10-year-old dram.

Praveen says: “As a lover of Scottish whisky myself, I have taken great delight in working on this new venture with Glenturret.

“At Tabla, we always strive to keep our suppliers as local as possible so having Scotland’s oldest working distillery on our doorstep was the perfect pairing.

“The rich aromas from the whisky blend perfectly with our family grown spices and

Scottish produce. We are sure guests will love the flavours the whisky brings to each dish.

“I have really enjoyed developing these exciting recipes and having a few wee drams along the way, purely for research purposes of course!”

In addition to the meal, the chef will also present a talk about the food. An ambassador from The Glenturret Distillery will also be on hand to talk about the whiskies on offer.

Tickets for the Thursday February 23 event are £49.95 per person.