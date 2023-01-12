Kirkton residents still without bins three months after riots in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in the Kirkton area of Dundee say they are still without wheelie bins, three months after they were damaged during riots last year.

Bins were set on fire, fireworks were thrown and a school, and shop and cars were vandalised on Halloween.

People living on Keswick Terrace say their bins have never been replaced and rubbish is piling up outside their homes.

The residents say they have asked for new bins numerous times to no avail.

As Dundee City Council will not collect rubbish unless it is in a bin, known as “side waste” it was left on the street for months.

It was finally collected on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after The Courier contacted the council.

Kirkton resident Kate Kerwin said: “We have been leaving black bags of rubbish on the kerbside but the binmen until now have refused to take these until now.

“We were left from Halloween until Thursday morning with bags of rubbish lying in the streets outside.

“This was becoming ridiculous and a major health and safety hazard.

“Suddenly after The Courier contacted the council the bags have been removed.”

Our photographer was in the street when the binmen arrived on Thursday and heard them telling residents they were told to remove the bags this morning, despite the street not being on their route for the day.

While the binmen were polite, she heard another council worker, who arrived before them, shouting at the residents and calling them “liars” for suggesting rubbish had not been collected since Halloween.

Kate said: “A council worked arrived before the binmen on Thursday morning and began shouting at us and intimidating us – calling us liars for saying the black bags hadn’t been removed since Halloween.”

The Halloween riots saw bonfires lit and fireworks thrown.

Three youths aged 15 and 16 and a 28-year-old woman were later charged in connection with rioting offences.

The Keswick Terrace residents said they lost five bins, which have never been replaced.

Kate and her neighbours managed to borrow two bins from another block of flats but the remainder of their rubbish had to be left on the street.

Kate said: “The community is still paying the price.

“We also feel we are receiving no support or help from the council.

“The mess is building up and someone needs to do something about this.”

Health and safety fears

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We are left with a major rubbish problem outside our homes.

“We don’t have nearly enough bins and the council, so far, is not replacing them.

“The mess is building and so the problem is ongoing.”

Although the rubbish has been collected, replacement bins still have not been provided.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We will contact the individuals directly and arrange for a delivery of bins where there is a shortfall.”