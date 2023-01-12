Kirkton residents still without bins three months after riots in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton residents still without bins three months after riots in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 12 2023, 5.02pm Updated: January 12 2023, 7.03pm
Kate Kerwin with the rubbish on her street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Kate Kerwin with the rubbish on her street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

Residents in the Kirkton area of Dundee say they are still without wheelie bins, three months after they were damaged during riots last year.

Bins were set on fire, fireworks were thrown and a school, and shop and cars were vandalised on Halloween.

People living on Keswick Terrace say their bins have never been replaced and rubbish is piling up outside their homes.

The residents say they have asked for new bins numerous times to no avail.

As Dundee City Council will not collect rubbish unless it is in a bin, known as “side waste” it was left on the street for months.

It was finally collected on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after The Courier contacted the council.

The remnants of fires during the Kiekton riots. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Kirkton resident Kate Kerwin said: “We have been leaving black bags of rubbish on the kerbside but the binmen until now have refused to take these until now.

“We were left from Halloween until Thursday morning with bags of rubbish lying in the streets outside.

“This was becoming ridiculous and a major health and safety hazard.

“Suddenly after The Courier contacted the council the bags have been removed.”

Kate Kerwin with rubbish on her street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Our photographer was in the street when the binmen arrived on Thursday and heard them telling residents they were told to remove the bags this morning, despite the street not being on their route for the day.

While the binmen were polite, she heard another council worker, who arrived before them, shouting at the residents and calling them “liars” for suggesting rubbish had not been collected since Halloween.

Kate said: “A council worked arrived before the binmen on Thursday morning and began shouting at us and intimidating us – calling us liars for saying the black bags hadn’t been removed since Halloween.”

Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Halloween riots saw bonfires lit and fireworks thrown.

Three youths aged 15 and 16 and a 28-year-old woman were later charged in connection with rioting offences.

The Keswick Terrace residents said they lost five bins, which have never been replaced.

Kate and her neighbours managed to borrow two bins from another block of flats but the remainder of their rubbish had to be left on the street.

Kate said: “The community is still paying the price.

“We also feel we are receiving no support or help from the council.

“The mess is building up and someone needs to do something about this.”

Health and safety fears

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We are left with a major rubbish problem outside our homes.

“We don’t have nearly enough bins and the council, so far, is not replacing them.

“The mess is building and so the problem is ongoing.”

Rubbish bags were collected while our photographer was in Kirkton. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Although the rubbish has been collected, replacement bins still have not been provided.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We will contact the individuals directly and arrange for a delivery of bins where there is a shortfall.”

