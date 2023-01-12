Work begins on units at new £3m Levenmouth Business Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Levenmouth’s new £3.6 million business park is taking shape with work starting on seven new units.

The development on the edge of Buckhaven will support the area’s regeneration and could create 25 jobs.

At least 26 additional jobs will be generated during the construction phase.

Once complete, the modern units will be available to rent to a range of businesses, including innovative and growing companies.

And they will include solar panels to produce green electricity for tenants.

Levenmouth is on the up

The work represents a significant investment in Levenmouth.

And it is in addition to the new £116m rail link, due to open next year, and plans for 1,650 houses in Muiredge.

Fife Council’s area chairman, Councillor Colin Davidson, said Levenmouth was now on the up.

“The new developments will help create better jobs, support raising incomes and deliver economic growth for an area that has great potential,” he said.

The council-owned Levenmouth business park is a key part of the Levenmouth Strategic Development Area.

And it forms part of the regeneration of the mid-Fife area.

Business park will revitalise area

Close to the new Cameron Bridge railway station, it also sits just off the Standing Stane Road and will be served by enhanced bus services.

Mr Davidson added: “It will expand Levenmouth’s existing business base, revitalise the area and support businesses that wish to locate to the area and benefit from the enhanced transport accessibility now being developed.”

Ground works and essential infrastructure, including a new access road are already complete.

And a final phase of drainage work is now under way and due to be complete by summer.