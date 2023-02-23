Love cocktails? Here’s where you’ll find the best ones in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love cocktails? Here’s where you’ll find the best ones in Perth

Whether you're looking for some of the most Instagrammable cocktails in Perth or you fancy a tasty meal with a drink, Perth has a whole host of venues to frequent.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 23 2023, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Dry ice cocktail Love is in the Air cocktail at Dean's Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dry ice cocktail Love is in the Air cocktail at Dean's Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Whether you're looking for some of the most Instagrammable cocktails in Perth or you fancy a tasty meal with a drink, Perth has a whole host of venues to frequent.

But where are the best cocktail joints in the Fair City and what do you need to order at them?

While some of these venues may not be your classic cocktail bar they shouldn’t be overlooked as you’ll find some delicious drinks on the menu.

Enjoy exploring the local scene and let us know where you’ve been out for drinks in our comment section at the bottom of this article.

Kisa’s

While it might not be your typical cocktail bar, Kisa’s is one of the top places to get a cocktail in Perth.

The popular restaurant is usually packed with diners, especially at the weekend, but you’ll also find groups of friends in for a catch up over drinks, tot.

They run plenty of cocktail specials and the team are always mixing things up.

Address: 1 Mill Street, Perth, PH1 5HZ

Love is in the air! Come in and try our delicious Valentines Martini. Bursting with fresh raspberries and a hint of mint. 💕 #valentines #galentinesday #loveisintheair #citrusvodka #MartiniTime #kisascocktails

Posted by Kisa's Perth on Saturday, 11 February 2023

Dean’s

Another restaurant that is well-known for its drinks offering is Dean’s on Kinnoull Street.

Their Instarammable bar are at the front of the venue is worth a visit, especially for those who love to scream and shout about where they have been on social media.

A big foliage wall is draped in polaroid pictures of guests and the velvet comfy booth seating and scallop chairs make for the perfect backdrop for your snaps.

The cocktails themselves are super Instagrammable, but if you’re looking for the “wow factor” be sure to order one of their dry ice drinks which are sure to catch the attention of diners.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Have you made your plans for valentines? 💘We are opening for dinner on Tuesday 14th February 6pm-8.30pm 💞£60 per…

Posted by Deans Restaurant on Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Two Chihuahuas Gringo’s Bar and Restaurant

If you are looking for some of the booziest frozen margaritas in Perth the only place you need to visit is Two Chihuahuas.

This quirky Mexican-inspired cantina is the perfect place for your taco and tequila fix and with indoor and outdoor seating, the weather won’t get in the way.

Take a trip to this bright and vibrant bar for some of the best tequila-based drinks you’ll find in the Fair City.

Address: 77 Scott Street, Perth PH2 8JR

It’s finally Saturday!We’re open now until 9pm so why not head to our beer garden to sit in the sun with a Margarita!! 🍸☀️

Posted by Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar & Restaurant on Saturday, 28 May 2022

Sidhu’s

Perth restaurants really are capitalising on their cocktail game and Sidhu’s Indian restaurant is no different.

While it might not be the first place you think of for cocktails, if you’re looking for great Indian food and some good drinks then you’ll want to pay this venue a visit.

We’d recommend staying for the award-winning food.

Address: 13 County Place, Perth PH28EE

Posted by Sidhu's on Monday, 19 December 2022

Cherrybank Inn

For those groups looking for a tree of cocktails to devour, then the Cherrybank Inn is a must.

With classics like the popular pornstar martini and strawberry daiquiri on the menu, as well as espresso martinis, pina coladas and more, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

There’s a range of multiple themed evenings you can enjoy at the Cherrybank Inn as well including a curry, steak and burger nights, plus Mexican Mondays and a Sunday roast.

Address:

 

Posted by Cherrybank Inn on Sunday, 19 February 2023

The Bothy

Aperol spritz, daiquiri, old fashioned and a whisky sour are all cocktails that feature on The Bothy’s latest drinks menus.

All priced at £8.50, guests can pop in for a quick drink or settle down for the night and order a delicious meal.

For those looking for the ultimate day or night out though, why not book onto one of their cocktail masterclasses. Option one is priced at £19.95 per person (minimum of six guests) and includes a glass of fizz and a choice of two classic cocktails shaken up by guests.

The second option is £29.95 per person and also includes canapes.

The cocktails you can pick from include espresso martini, French martini, cosmopolitan, amaretto sour and a mojito.

Address: 33 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH15EN

Posted by Perth Bothy on Friday, 25 November 2022

The Giddy Goose

Another venue for the social media socialites, The Giddy Goose is a feast for the eyes.

Its interior wouldn’t look out of place on your Instagram feed and the cocktails are priced well from £5.

From a variety of flavoured mojitos, a choice of two martinis, three different daiquiris, Giddy Goose classics and the brand’s popular pot-tails (cocktails served in plant pots), you’re bound to find something on the menu you’ll enjoy.

Address: 1 St John’s Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

🤪LETS GET GIDDY🤪Whether your just coming in for a bite to eat or just some drinks we’ve certainly got everything you…

Posted by The Giddy Goose Perth on Friday, 30 December 2022

