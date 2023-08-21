New restaurant promising best of Scotland’s larder opens near Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New restaurant promising best of Scotland’s larder opens near Dunfermline

The Adamson Hotel in Crossford has welcomed guests to its refurbished venue.

By Andrew Robson
Staff at the newly opened restaurant at the Adamson Hotel in Dunfermline
Staff at the newly opened restaurant. Image: The Adamson Hotel

A new restaurant promising to serve the best of Scotland’s larder has opened near Dunfermline.

Refurbishment work has been taking place at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford for the last year.

The restaurant welcomed customers back on Friday for a packed opening night.

Gael Wilkinson, The Adamson Hotel’s marketing manager, said: “We’ve been blown away by the positive feedback from our first diners.

“We planned for a soft launch but every table was full on Friday.”

The Adamson Hotel Dunfermline packed as it opens new restaurant
Diners enjoying opening night. Image: The Adamson Hotel

Work started on the hotel last year, with the establishment closed for functions as a result.

Gael said: “It’s been a labour of love to work on the oldest part of the building, some of it dating back centuries, but we got there.

“We want to show that you don’t need to cross the (Forth) bridge for this type of experience.”

‘Distinctly Scottish’ interior at new Adamson Hotel restaurant

Head chef David Allan is placing an emphasis on Scottish produce at the restaurant, with even the printing of the menus done locally.

Gael said: “We really do everything Scotland, from our in-house venison haggis right through to award-winning honey from hives less than a few hundred meters away.

“Even the interior looks distinctly Scottish.

“From open booths by the fire to cosy corners, it’s a worthy venue for any city.”

The Scottish food at the Adamson hotel
The Adamson Hotel promises to serve the best of Scotland. Image: The Adamson Hotel

Locals have already started giving the restaurant rave reviews online.

One local posted on Facebook: “We had a lovely meal last night.

“The staff and service was great.

“Lovely atmosphere and beautiful decor.”

Another said: “Top scran tonight too! Cocktails were excellent.”

