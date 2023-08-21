New restaurant promising best of Scotland’s larder opens near Dunfermline

A new restaurant promising to serve the best of Scotland’s larder has opened near Dunfermline.

Refurbishment work has been taking place at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford for the last year.

The restaurant welcomed customers back on Friday for a packed opening night.

Gael Wilkinson, The Adamson Hotel’s marketing manager, said: “We’ve been blown away by the positive feedback from our first diners.

“We planned for a soft launch but every table was full on Friday.”

Work started on the hotel last year, with the establishment closed for functions as a result.

Gael said: “It’s been a labour of love to work on the oldest part of the building, some of it dating back centuries, but we got there.

“We want to show that you don’t need to cross the (Forth) bridge for this type of experience.”

‘Distinctly Scottish’ interior at new Adamson Hotel restaurant

Head chef David Allan is placing an emphasis on Scottish produce at the restaurant, with even the printing of the menus done locally.

Gael said: “We really do everything Scotland, from our in-house venison haggis right through to award-winning honey from hives less than a few hundred meters away.

“Even the interior looks distinctly Scottish.

“From open booths by the fire to cosy corners, it’s a worthy venue for any city.”

Locals have already started giving the restaurant rave reviews online.

One local posted on Facebook: “We had a lovely meal last night.

“The staff and service was great.

“Lovely atmosphere and beautiful decor.”

Another said: “Top scran tonight too! Cocktails were excellent.”