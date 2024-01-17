Stay fit in Fife – 4 Kingdom health food outlets leading the pack this January

Like everywhere, folk around Fife are looking for health food to help them get back on track after last month’s festivities.

But it can often be difficult to know where to start.

For food that tastes delicious but without the hefty calorie count, check out our list of local health food.

1. Bare Baked, Leven

To start your day off right, why not choose locally made granola Bare Baked?

Bare Baked was founded by Megan Murrie, who suffers from endometriosis, and says maintaining a healthy diet has helped to keep her symptoms at bay.

She sells a range of healthy granola flavours and you can even get them on a monthly subscription. Some of Megan’s flavours include:

Coconut and Goji Berry

Chocolate Orange

Salted Caramel

Apple Crumble

Berry Ripple

Some of Bare Baked’s local stockists include the Leven Fruit Shop (Leven), Must Be Crackers Deli (Dunfermline) and Balgove Larder (St Andrews).

2. Super Lean, Leven

The Fife health food meal prep delivery service Super Lean has rebranded and is doing well this January.

They made 3,345 meals in the first week of the new year, which then increased to 4,400 in the second week.

Kieran Warrender, part of the Super Lean team, says: “What we wanted to do was take people’s favourite takeaway meals and turn them into a healthy option to make dieting a whole lot easier.”

At Super Lean in Leven, they have healthy “fakeaway” options like Salt and Pepper Chicken (530 kcal) as well as Italian classics like Chicken Parmesan (533 kcal).

They also offer healthy versions of trending meals too like Creamy Chicken Fajita Pasta (434 kcal) and are always coming up with new dishes.

Address: Unit A1, 2 West, Burnmill Rd, Leven KY8 4RA

3. Nourish Cupar, Cupar

Nourish Cupar offers healthy options for Fife folk trying to be good.

They aim to limit calories and boost nutrition for breakfast and lunchtimes, and make sure you leave feeling satisfied.

For the most important meal of the day, they serve healthy baked oats, pancakes (you can ask for their protein or gluten free pancakes) plus a range of breakfast bagels.

At Nourish Cupar, they also have as many as ten smoothies to choose from!

You can get a scoop or vanilla or protein powder for just 50p extra.

There are also a range of options for you to pick from at lunchtime, including salad boxes, baked potatoes and wraps.

Address: 30 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HH

4. Grain and Sustain, Burntisland

With many people looking to try lower fat, lower meat and lower calorie options this January, a healthy alternative can be as simple as beans, pulses and legumes.

While you can get these at most shops, why not try a local zero waste shop to keep not only yourself but also the planet healthy?

Louise Humpington, owner of refill store Grain and Sustain in Burntisland says: “These are high in protein, high in fibre, and have loads of health benefits to lower your cholesterol, help heart health, balance blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for longer.”

She adds: “Grain & Sustain in Burntisland has an incredible selection as well as hundreds of other store cupboard ingredients from herbs and spices, to nuts and seeds, and an abundance of baking ingredients.

“Even better they are all on refill so you can just take what you need to reduce food and plastic waste.”

Address: 135 High St, Burntisland KY3 9AA