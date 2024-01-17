Stay fit in Fife – 4 Kingdom health food outlets leading the pack this January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stay fit in Fife – 4 Kingdom health food outlets leading the pack this January

For those of us trying to turn over a new leaf in January, there are plenty of local businesses in Fife offering delicious health food.

Biscoff Protein Pancakes from Super Lean in Leven.
There are plenty of health food spots in Fife, including Super Lean, Leven, with their delicious-looking Biscoff Protein Pancakes. Image: Super Lean.
By Joanna Bremner

Like everywhere, folk around Fife are looking for health food to help them get back on track after last month’s festivities.

But it can often be difficult to know where to start.

For food that tastes delicious but without the hefty calorie count, check out our list of local health food.

1. Bare Baked, Leven

To start your day off right, why not choose locally made granola Bare Baked?

Bare Baked was founded by Megan Murrie, who suffers from endometriosis, and says maintaining a healthy diet has helped to keep her symptoms at bay.

One of the many Fife health food options are these Bare Baked granola bags available from Leven. This image shows 9 of the brown bags filled with granola.
Some of Bare Baked’s products. Image: Bare Baked.

She sells a range of healthy granola flavours and you can even get them on a monthly subscription. Some of Megan’s flavours include:

  • Coconut and Goji Berry
  • Chocolate Orange
  • Salted Caramel
  • Apple Crumble
  • Berry Ripple

Some of Bare Baked’s local stockists include the Leven Fruit Shop (Leven), Must Be Crackers Deli (Dunfermline) and Balgove Larder (St Andrews).

2. Super Lean, Leven

The Fife health food meal prep delivery service Super Lean has rebranded and is doing well this January.

They made 3,345 meals in the first week of the new year, which then increased to 4,400 in the second week.

Chimmichuri beef with Mediterranean veg from Super Lean, Leven.
Chimmichuri beef with Mediterranean veg from Super Lean, Leven.  Image: Super Lean.

Kieran Warrender, part of the Super Lean team, says: “What we wanted to do was take people’s favourite takeaway meals and turn them into a healthy option to make dieting a whole lot easier.”

At Super Lean in Leven, they have healthy “fakeaway” options like Salt and Pepper Chicken (530 kcal) as well as Italian classics like Chicken Parmesan (533 kcal).

They also offer healthy versions of trending meals too like Creamy Chicken Fajita Pasta (434 kcal) and are always coming up with new dishes.

Address: Unit A1, 2 West, Burnmill Rd, Leven KY8 4RA

3. Nourish Cupar, Cupar

Nourish Cupar offers healthy options for Fife folk trying to be good.

They aim to limit calories and boost nutrition for breakfast and lunchtimes, and make sure you leave feeling satisfied.

For the most important meal of the day, they serve healthy baked oats, pancakes (you can ask for their protein or gluten free pancakes) plus a range of breakfast bagels.

At Nourish Cupar, they also have as many as ten smoothies to choose from!

Fife health food option this berry smoothie from Nourish Cupar.
The Berry Burst smoothie from Nourish Cupar, Fife health food spot. Image: Nourish Cupar.

You can get a scoop or vanilla or protein powder for just 50p extra.

There are also a range of options for you to pick from at lunchtime, including salad boxes, baked potatoes and wraps.

Address: 30 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HH 

4. Grain and Sustain, Burntisland

With many people looking to try lower fat, lower meat and lower calorie options this January, a healthy alternative can be as simple as beans, pulses and legumes.

While you can get these at most shops, why not try a local zero waste shop to keep not only yourself but also the planet healthy?

Louise Humpington, owner of refill store Grain and Sustain in Burntisland says: “These are high in protein, high in fibre, and have loads of health benefits to lower your cholesterol, help heart health, balance blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for longer.”

Fife health food options include these pulses, legumes and more from Grain and Sustain, run by Louise Humpington in Burntisland.
Louise Humpington runs plastic free business Grain and Sustain.

She adds: “Grain & Sustain in Burntisland has an incredible selection as well as hundreds of other store cupboard ingredients from herbs and spices, to nuts and seeds, and an abundance of baking ingredients.

“Even better they are all on refill so you can just take what you need to reduce food and plastic waste.”

Address: 135 High St, Burntisland KY3 9AA

Conversation