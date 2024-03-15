Perth’s Siobhan swapped scrubbing floors for ’boutique’ bakes – so why does she feel like an ‘imposter’?

Lockdown is a time many of us want to forget, but for Perth mum of two, Siobhan Campbell, it changed her life forever.

Finding herself unemployed during lockdown, with this newfound time on her hands she began to experiment with baking for friends and family.

“I always loved all the shows about cooking, but I never thought I’d be anywhere close to being good at it,” says Siobhan.

“I mean, I used to bake cupcakes and burn them!”

What started off as a few small free cakes for her friends, is now her very own business, SL Patisserie.

She sells cakes, cupcakes, pastries and more from her home in Perth.

“My first cake was my sister’s 30th birthday cake. And I just did it so wrong, and the cake was falling apart.

“But it made me want to get better.”

Siobhan, who used to work as a cleaner, then ordered a cake for her son’s birthday. It was while looking at this cake that it struck her – ‘I could do that.’

Now, she juggles looking after her two children, studying in college and baking her boutique cakes.

Growing up, she found herself drawn to the kitchen. And when she worked as a waitress as a teen, she found she was far more interested in what was going on in the passe.

Despite this, she never explored her interest in food and drink until, at 28 in lockdown, she began selling her cakes.

“It was standard teas growing up,” says Siobhan.

“It was good teas but it was just things like gammon and chips and mince and tatties.

“But I think it was that kind of food that made me want more out of food.”

‘Imposter syndrome’ hits Perth baker Siobhan hard

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Siobhan though.

“At the start it was really tough,” she admits.

“I really wasn’t making any money.”

Siobhan would just charge for the ingredients, because she didn’t place enough value on her work. Eventually, she upped her price, though still doubts her abilities.

“I hold myself to a high standard and if I feel like my bakes are below that standard I won’t be happy with them.

“But then it makes me feel great when a customer is really happy and they love it.”

Now, her full-time studies at UHI Perth mean she sells around 5 cakes a month, though this varies depending on the time of year.

Despite her success at college and the continual growth of her business, Siobhan often doubts herself.

“I still feel like an imposter,” admits the 31-year-old.

“I see so many faults in what I do and I compare myself to others.

“I feel like I’m not supposed to be doing this and someone is going to catch me.

“Like at some point someone is going to order a cake and it’s going to be really rubbish and nobody will order from me again.

“I feel a bit out of my depth sometimes, but I know in reality I’m not.

“It’s just when you’re in it at the moment.”

‘Having kids made me actually want to do something with my life’

Ten years ago, Perth baker Siobhan would never have pictured she would be where she is today, baking the cakes which are the focal piece of people’s special occasions, be it a birthday or a wedding.

“I would have thought that today I’d be in a hairdressing salon sitting, speaking to people all day and hating it,” she says.

“Back then, I just didn’t care about learning.

“It’s having kids that made me solidify down and actually want to do something with my life.

“My message to people would be don’t be discouraged, always keep going towards what you want.

“Because at the end of the day, the only one that can stop you is you.”