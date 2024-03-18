Forfar cafe staff ‘ecstatic’ as former colleague rehires them to work in revamped eatery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar cafe staff ‘ecstatic’ as former colleague rehires them to work in revamped eatery

Former Little Green Cafe employee Lucy Nicholl has hired some of her former colleagues as she transforms the now defunct social supermarket into cafe Ten57.

By Joanna Bremner
Lucy Nicholl is opening Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe in Forfar.
Lucy Nicholl is opening Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Lucy Nicholl, a former employee at The Little Green Cafe in Forfar, will reopen the venue and re-hire staff who lost their jobs in November.

The Little Green Cafe went into liquidation back in November 2023, leaving several employees without jobs.

But this month, Lucy, who worked in the cafe as operations manager till last summer, will be reopening the venue as new Ten57.

Plus, she has hired on two of the former staff members and plans to hire on more.

“I felt really bad for the staff,” says Lucy. “There was little to no notice when they were made redundant.

“When they came to me and asked if I would reopen the cafe, I said ‘yes’.

“They were completely over the moon.”

‘Thank goodness for Lucy’ says former Little Green Café staff member

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the Scottish Parliament met in Forfar in 1057 to “confer titles on the nobility”. Lucy is building on that history with the new cafe name Ten57.

“It was when Forfar came into existence,” says Lucy, “I thought it would be good to share some history of Forfar.”

Lucy doesn’t believe that re-hiring the former staff makes her a hero, but she is pleased that she has been able to help them.

Jamie-Lee Read, Lucy Nicholl and Madge Harris (manager) at Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe, Forfar.
Jamie-Lee Read, Lucy Nicholl and Madge Harris (manager) at Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe, Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I do feel like I have done something great,” admits Lucy.

“I have pulled my employees out of a really difficult situation. And I’m not sure how things would have turned out for them had I not done that.

“So I am feeling super grateful that I have been able to do that for them.

“I want to be able to go above and beyond for them, because I know that they would do the same for me.

“It’s a mutual respect between us.”

29-year-old Lucy has her own business, a HR consultancy.

She has hired on her former colleague, Maj Harris, to help with the day to day running of the cafe as manager.

Maj, 61, has been unemployed since she lost her job at The Little Green Cafe in November 2023.

“I felt gutted last year. We had no warning,” she says.

“It has been horrendous.”

The last five months have been a very tough time for her, but Lucy’s good deed has helped to lift her spirits.

“I was really ecstatic when I heard,” she says, “thank goodness for Lucy!

“I can’t wait to be working here again, and to see all the regular customers that we had before.”

Forfar cafe Ten57 to become bistro in the future

The Little Green Cafe was a social supermarket in Forfar which aimed to tackle food waste.

The new café, Ten57, will not be a community enterprise but will serve a range of typical cafe fair, like paninis, toasties and home baking.

The staff are looking forward to the opening of Ten57, formerly The Little Green Cafe, Myre Road, Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I really believe in the purpose,” says Lucy.

“I think there is a need for a cafe and space for people to come to in Forfar.”

The opening hours will be Tuesday-Saturday 9-3pm. Lucy’s long-term plan is to expand the cafe into a bistro in the future.

She is aiming for an opening date of March 19.

