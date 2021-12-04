Covid Scotland: Boosters for housebound patients update

An error occurred. Please try again.

Local health boards are reassuring vulnerable patients over boosters, following this week’s announcement that all over-18s are now eligible.

New advice on boosters was issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) with the aim of stepping up protection against Omicron.

Booster jabs have been offered to all over-18s and the gap between second vaccines and boosters has reduced to three months.

However, this has raised concerns that demand for boosters may delay the rollout for those housebound.

But both local health boards say vaccinations for vulnerable patients are on track. NHS Fife plans to have made contact with all housebound patients before Christmas.

All UK adults are now eligible for booster jags three months after second vaccination.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside says: “Housebound patients have been sent a letter to advise them we will be in touch to arrange a suitable appointment for them.

“As the vaccination teams work through the lists, patients will be phoned to arrange their appointment to receive their Covid booster and flu jab at home.

Helpline for any concerns

“We’d like to reassure housebound patients our vaccination team will be in touch. We thank them for their patience and understanding.

“In the meantime, if they have any concerns, they can contact our local helpline on 01382 423108.”

Director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Nicky Connor, says:

“A significant proportion of people who are housebound in Fife have now received Covid-19 boosters and seasonal flu jabs.

“The programme for the housebound began in early November. The significant number of patients requiring home visits and operational challenges of delivering a programme of this size, has made the timescale really challenging.

‘Changes shouldn’t impact vaccinations’

“Despite this, teams delivering the vaccines have worked at pace. And we still expect to have all housebound patients offered vaccination ahead of the festive season.

“We do not expect the changes recently announced by JCVI will have any significant impact. Housebound patients are vaccinated by local community nursing teams.

“Housebound patients yet to be vaccinated will be contacted shortly to arrange a home visit. Anyone with concerns can contact their GP practice to ensure they are known to their community nursing team.”