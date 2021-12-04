Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Boosters for housebound patients update

By Dawn Donaghey
December 4 2021, 7.33am
Local health boards are reassuring vulnerable patients over boosters, following this week’s announcement that all over-18s are now eligible.

New advice on boosters was issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) with the aim of stepping up protection against Omicron.

Booster jabs have been offered to all over-18s and the gap between second vaccines and boosters has reduced to three months.

However, this has raised concerns that demand for boosters may delay the rollout for those housebound.

But both local health boards say vaccinations for vulnerable patients are on track. NHS Fife plans to have made contact with all housebound patients before Christmas.

All UK adults are now eligible for booster jags three months after second vaccination.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside says: “Housebound patients have been sent a letter to advise them we will be in touch to arrange a suitable appointment for them.

“As the vaccination teams work through the lists, patients will be phoned to arrange their appointment to receive their Covid booster and flu jab at home.

Helpline for any concerns

“We’d like to reassure housebound patients our vaccination team will be in touch. We thank them for their patience and understanding.

“In the meantime, if they have any concerns, they can contact our local helpline on 01382 423108.”

Director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Nicky Connor, says:

“A significant proportion of people who are housebound in Fife have now received Covid-19 boosters and seasonal flu jabs.

“The programme for the housebound began in early November. The significant number of patients requiring home visits and operational challenges of delivering a programme of this size, has made the timescale really challenging.

‘Changes shouldn’t impact vaccinations’

“Despite this, teams delivering the vaccines have worked at pace. And we still expect to have all housebound patients offered vaccination ahead of the festive season.

“We do not expect the changes recently announced by JCVI will have any significant impact. Housebound patients are vaccinated by local community nursing teams.

“Housebound patients yet to be vaccinated will be contacted shortly to arrange a home visit. Anyone with concerns can contact their GP practice to ensure they are known to their community nursing team.”