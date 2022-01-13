Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: The truth about myocarditis and the vaccine

By Saskia Harper
January 13 2022, 12.14pm Updated: January 13 2022, 1.08pm
Post Thumbnail

As Covid vaccines are considered for all under-12s in Scotland, questions and worries around heart inflammation – conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis – are arising.

The heart conditions have been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna jabs in extremely rare cases.

Data shows it is extremely unlikely to experience the condition following any of the coronavirus vaccines, however there has been a very small number of cases in the UK thought to be linked to the jabs.

But how worried about it should you be? And what are the chances of you or your child being affected?

A graphic of a heart and veins inside the body

We’re answering all your questions on myocarditis.

What is myocarditis?

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Most people recover from this without any issues and without the need for medical intervention.

But in rare cases, when inflammation is severe, the heart can sustain damage.

Symptoms of the condition include:

  • A stabbing pain and/or tightness in the chest which may spread across the body
  • Shortness of breath when lightly exercising or walking
  • Difficulty breathing when resting
  • Flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, tiredness and fatigue
  • Palpitations or an abnormal heart rhythm

A man touching his chest where his heart is and a heart graphic overlaid on his body

Pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sac surrounding the heart. Symptoms include:

  • Chest pain that feels like a stabbing sensation
  • Pain in the neck that may spread across the shoulders and/or arms
  • A fever
  • Nausea
  • Feeling light headed
  • A sudden shortness of breath

What is the link between myocarditis and the Covid vaccine?

All vaccines have side effects, ranging from common to extremely rare and ranging in severity.

As of December 8 2021, in the UK there were 507 reports of myocarditis and 365 reports of pericarditis following use of the Pfizer vaccine.

There were also 111 reports of myocarditis and 63 reports of pericarditis following use of the Moderna vaccine.

The overall reporting rates for all ages after both the first and second doses of Pfizer are 11 myocarditis cases per million doses and eight pericarditis cases per million doses.

A vial of Covid vaccine - the subject of a link with myocarditis
Photo by Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

For Moderna, the rate is 39 myocarditis cases per million doses and 22 pericarditis cases per million doses.

We can therefore see the risk is very small.

In fact, researchers from John Hopkins Medicine in the US say it is much more common to experience the condition if you contract Covid-19 than from getting vaccinated.

And the UK Government found approximately 18% of hospitalised patients suffered myocardial injury in the acute phase of Covid-19 infection.

Who is most at risk of myocarditis?

The reporting rate for suspected myocarditis and pericarditis following a Covid vaccine is highest in the 18 to 29 age group in the UK.

Outwith cases linked to the jab, it is most frequently diagnosed in younger adults between the ages of 20 and 40.

A doctor talking to a patient

However, children seem to have a more severe presentation than adults with a greater proportion requiring temporary mechanical circulatory support.

Young men also seem to be more at risk of the very rare vaccine side effect than women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier