New NHS app launches to ease anxiety for Tayside children needing operations

It’s natural for children and families to be anxious about going into hospital for an operation or medical procedure.

But, a new app created by Ward 30 staff at NHS Tayside Children’s Hospital in Ninewells is aiming to make the process easier and less stressful for children who need medical care.

The NHS Tayside – Patient App aims to inform and prepare children families for surgical visits to hospital.

It hopes to reduce anxiety and help children recover more quickly after a hospital visit and operation.

The app provides ‘one stop’ information needed by children and families when visiting for an operation or an anaesthetic.

NHS Tayside app ‘helped my child’

A local parent who recently used the app with her child says: “My daughter found the app very reassuring.

“She was initially very anxious about coming in for surgery. But on looking at the app, she said it was good to hear and see other children talk about their experiences.

“She particularly liked finding out about the different people she would meet on the ward and what to expect on the day. The app was very child-friendly and easy to use.”

Families can also share feedback on their experience of using the app and about their hospital visit.

What does the app do?

The app provides all the information children need before going into hospital for their surgery, in a child-friendly way.

It provides information about Ward 30 and the team (including the specialist play team). It also highlights the specifics of different types of surgeries and details on anaesthetic.

The app can be used by parents and guardians to prepare for the operation.

Or it can be used to help explain to children what will be happening to them or their sibling.

It also provides advice on preparing for a visit to hospital and what to expect when children are discharged.

‘Having an operation is an anxious time’

Dr Grant Rodney, consultant children’s anaesthetist, says: “We are excited to launch our information app for children and families.

“We know having an anaesthetic and operation is an anxious and worrying time for children and their families.

“The app brings all our information and leaflets in one easily accessible place.

“There are pictures and links to videos which explain everything you need to know about having an anaesthetic.

“There is a feedback section and we especially want to hear about children and families’ experience of using the app, and coming into hospital, so we can continue to improve the services we provide.”

How to get the new app

Amy Buchanan, band six charge nurse, adds: “We are so proud of this app and feel it is a great way for patients and families to access information pre- and post-operatively.”

To Download the app search the App Store or Google Play for HEALTHZONEUK, then within the app, search for ‘NHS Tayside Patient App’.