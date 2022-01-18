Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of pounds raised for Dundee fire station’s cancelled Christmas party donated to two Tayside charities

By Anita Diouri
January 18 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 18 2022, 9.02am
MacAlpine Road Fire Station
Firefighter Robert Wallace with Hazel Melrose of TCCL and Derek Miller from Help for Kids. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Two Tayside children’s charities have received hundreds of pounds thanks to the generosity of around 50 Dundee fire station staff.

Staff at the MacAlpine Road Fire Station collect money for their Christmas party each year and to provide gifts for their children.

Covid restrictions meant crews did not hold a party this year.

MacAlpine Road Fire Station
Robert Wallace, Hazel Melrose and Derek Miller. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

But they wanted to put the money to good use so they donated it to Help for Kids and Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL).

The charities received £400 each, a welcome donation during the particularly challenging times brought on by the pandemic.

Supporting local families

Staff at the fire station decided they wanted to support charities which help local families.

Gavin Brown of MacAlpine Road Fire Station said: “Over the course of the year everyone at the fire station – around 50 of us – contributes money towards a Christmas party for the children of personnel at the station.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to do this recently but felt we should make the best use of these funds.

MacAlpine Road Fire Station
Robert Wallace, Hazel Melrose and Derek Miller. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“We chose Help for Kids and TCCL as they are excellent charities which support disadvantaged children and families, or those affected by cancer and leukaemia, in our local area.

“We have been made aware of the fantastic work which Help for Kids does through the fundraising efforts of our Dundee operations control colleague, Andrew Annand-Southward.

“The equally valuable efforts of TCCL were highlighted by one of our operational crew members who was impressed by the support given to family friends when they were unfortunately affected by their child’s ill health.”

How will the funds be used?

For the charities, the funding will enable them to continue their vital work.

TCCL says it will allow them to provide travel grants to families going to and from hospital, as well as grants for holidays and day to day living.

And the funding will help provide children with laptops to help with schoolwork and other areas of their lives while in hospital.

Hazel Melrose of TCCL said: “TCCL are delighted to have received this very generous donation from McAlpine Road Fire Station and would like to thank everyone involved.

“The past two years have been extremely hard for charities, with fewer fundraising events taking place, it means a lot to receive this donation.”

MacAlpine Road Fire Station
Hazel Melrose from TCCL and Derek Miller from Help for Kids. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

And for Help for Kids, this is just the latest donation from a Dundee fire crew.

Kingsway Fire Station also donated the £1,000 that would have been used for their Christmas party to the charity.

Help for Kids was able to use the funds towards its Christmas toy appeal.

Charity manager at Help for Kids Stacey Wallace said: “We are so grateful for the donation of toys and £400 cash this will go towards helping children with winter clothing.

“We rely heavily on donations from our community so this was a great help.

“Also a massive thank you to Kingsway fire station who also donated £1,000 towards our toy appeal.

“We really appreciate the support from both stations.”

