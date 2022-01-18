‘It’s disrespectful’: New multimillion-pound Broughty Ferry path covered in dog mess

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry’s new multi-million pound beachfront pathway has been blighted with dog mess, according to local residents.

Local residents claim the amount of dog poo on the new path is a disgrace caused by irresponsible dog walkers not clearing up behind their pets.

Meantime local councillor Craig Duncan described the situation as reaching “epidemic” proportions.

Calls are now being made for dog poo bins to be placed along the pathway.

Funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, the upgrade is part of a £9 million coastal path project providing a continuous off-road route between Dundee and Monifieth.

Disgrace

Ruth Comb said: “There’s so much of it I assumed they’d spread it as part of the pavement feature.

“Joking aside, it’s a disgrace. Some bins wouldn’t go amiss.”

Ruth added: “Dog poo has always been an issue in the Ferry to be honest.

“I’ve been pushing a pram for three years round the Ferry and it’s been bad all that time.

“However with the new walkway it’s made it even more noticeable.”

Ishbel Argo posted a picture of the sun shining on the seafront and said: “It doesn’t get any better than this. I had a lovely walk along the new walkway but it was spoilt by the amount of dog mess.”

Dog mess everywhere

Gillian Pankhurst said: “We had a lovely walk but there was dog mess everywhere.

“I was so disappointed; people have no pride in their town. Dogs off leads shouldn’t be allowed either. There were some running mad and the path way is too busy for that.”

Anne Clark said: “Broughty Ferry has always been bad for dog poo especially round Douglas Terrace.

“I am shocked that the new walkway is being treated with such disrespect. It bypasses me that some dog owners take their dog out a walk and don’t think they will poo at some point.”

Another local said: “I took a walk along the new path and further on to the Stannergate on Friday evening.

“Despite the lights in the handrails on the Stannergate, it became increasingly harder to navigate the dog mess on my way back to the Ferry as it was then dark. It was very disappointing.”

Councillor inundated with complaints

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he has been inundated with complaints about the state of sections of the new walkway with dog poo.

He said that the section around Douglas Terrace was particularly bad as is the most recently opened section nearer the lifeboat shed.

Mr Duncan said: “This has grown to epidemic proportions. I have been along sections of the path and seen the mess for myself.

“I can confirm it is bad — really disgusting.”

Mr Duncan said dog fouling has long been an issue in Broughty Ferry but he says this is much worse than ever before.

Poo bins ‘mysteriously disappeared’

He said: “This is affecting everyone and something needs to be done. Currently there are no dog poo bins along the route.

“There were some here before but they have mysteriously disappeared.”

Mr Duncan added: “Pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and prams all have to negotiate the mess and many people are complaining it’s covering wheels as it’s so hard to avoid.”

Mr Duncan says he has already raised the issue as a matter of urgency with Dundee City Council and is planning a walk along the path with council officers later this week to let them see the situation for themselves.

He said: “I will be calling for dog poo bins, more signage and more animal control measures to be put in place.”

Cleaning in process

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are in the process of cleaning the affected areas.

“Litter bins, in which dog waste bags can be placed, are to be installed at the location as part of the new walkway works.

“Dog walkers are expected to dispose of their pet’s waste responsibly.”