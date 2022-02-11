Humza Yousaf says ‘sorry’ to Tayside breast cancer patients and promises action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he won’t attempt to defend the service breast cancer patients in Tayside are receiving.

As part of an exclusive interview with him, we asked him for answers.

It comes after news Tayside will be left without a single breast cancer consultant from June.

It’s the latest in a series of revelations about the service, which have left those dealing with a cancer diagnosis and their families in turmoil.

So what did he say? And what’s he going to do?

We put your questions to Mr Yousaf this week.

Anthea Deane from Blairgowrie asks: “Does the Health Secretary understand how difficult this will be for me following on from chemotherapy and surgery?

“I suggest that an urgent solution is found.”

‘Absolute disgrace’

Daniella Brook from Fife adds patients will be expected to travel longer distances for treatment while also potentially waiting longer for a diagnosis, calling it an “absolute disgrace.”

She wanted us to ask: “Do you think it’s acceptable?”

What did Mr Yousaf say in response?

He admits: “The breast cancer service in Tayside is not acceptable.

“It’s not satisfactory and not what I would expect as Health Secretary.

“If I had a family member who was suffering from breast cancer, I would not be happy with the state of the service in Tayside.

“The numbers of people who are having to travel for radiotherapy are still relatively small compared to the number who are being referred for treatment.

“But for those individuals who are having to travel, it’s not just inconvenient.

“It adds anxiety at a time when they’re already feeling anxiety.

“It’s simply not acceptable and I am not going to try to defend the service.”

It’s not the service I expect them to have but, I promise them, it’s got my personal attention.” Humza Yousaf

NHS Tayside has tried to take action and recruit but there’s been a lack of applicants.

That’s something he’s pledged to “get to the bottom of”.

So what are his next steps?

He’s got questions of his own he wants answered.

“Is it an issue of culture? I know that some previous oncologists have said there are issues that they want to raise.

“Is there’s something we can offer as a package that is maybe more attractive to consultants, tying up with the university in Dundee, for example, in terms of research?”

‘Not a magic wand’

A short life working group is to look at Tayside breast cancer care service and oncology services nationally.

Mr Yousaf will also visit the service early next week to speak to clinicians and the health board.

He adds: “It’s been well documented the situation over the next few months is more precarious with more people set to leave.

“So we need to recruit.

“There’s not a magic wand I can wave to produce consultants in Tayside and there’s an issue across the country around recruitment of oncologists.

“But for those individuals having to travel and having the inconvenience of that – I’m sorry.

“It’s not the service I expect them to have but, I promise them, it’s got my personal attention.”