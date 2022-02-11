Humza Yousaf says ‘sorry’ to Tayside breast cancer patients and promises action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humza Yousaf says ‘sorry’ to Tayside breast cancer patients and promises action

By Cara Forrester
February 11 2022, 12.53pm Updated: February 11 2022, 1.20pm
Humza Yousaf answers your questions.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he won’t attempt to defend the service breast cancer patients in Tayside are receiving.

As part of an exclusive interview with him, we asked him for answers.

It comes after news Tayside will be left without a single breast cancer consultant from June.

It’s the latest in a series of revelations about the service, which have left those dealing with a cancer diagnosis and their families in turmoil.

So what did he say? And what’s he going to do?

Mr Yousaf
Mr Yousaf explains the next steps.

We put your questions to Mr Yousaf this week.

Anthea Deane from Blairgowrie asks: “Does the Health Secretary understand how difficult this will be for me following on from chemotherapy and surgery?

“I suggest that an urgent solution is found.”

‘Absolute disgrace’

Daniella Brook from Fife adds patients will be expected to travel longer distances for treatment while also potentially waiting longer for a diagnosis, calling it an “absolute disgrace.”

She wanted us to ask: “Do you think it’s acceptable?”

What did Mr Yousaf say in response?

Mr Yousaf
Mr Yousaf heard your questions.

He admits: “The breast cancer service in Tayside is not acceptable.

“It’s not satisfactory and not what I would expect as Health Secretary.

“If I had a family member who was suffering from breast cancer, I would not be happy with the state of the service in Tayside.

“The numbers of people who are having to travel for radiotherapy are still relatively small compared to the number who are being referred for treatment.

“But for those individuals who are having to travel, it’s not just inconvenient.

“It adds anxiety at a time when they’re already feeling anxiety.

“It’s simply not acceptable and I am not going to try to defend the service.”

It’s not the service I expect them to have but, I promise them, it’s got my personal attention.”

Humza Yousaf

NHS Tayside has tried to take action and recruit but there’s been a lack of applicants.

That’s something he’s pledged to “get to the bottom of”.

So what are his next steps?

What are the next steps for the health secretary?

He’s got questions of his own he wants answered.

“Is it an issue of culture? I know that some previous oncologists have said there are issues that they want to raise.

“Is there’s something we can offer as a package that is maybe more attractive to consultants, tying up with the university in Dundee, for example, in terms of research?”

‘Not a magic wand’

A short life working group is to look at Tayside breast cancer care service and oncology services nationally.

Mr Yousaf will also visit the service early next week to speak to clinicians and the health board.

He adds: “It’s been well documented the situation over the next few months is more precarious with more people set to leave.

“So we need to recruit.

“There’s not a magic wand I can wave to produce consultants in Tayside and there’s an issue across the country around recruitment of oncologists.

“But for those individuals having to travel and having the inconvenience of that – I’m sorry.

“It’s not the service I expect them to have but, I promise them, it’s got my personal attention.”

