Spa treatment review: Did hot stones, reflexology and sinus massage deliver an immune system boost?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sitting at a desk all day, working at home has its advantages.

But it can lead to a stiff neck or sore back. So I wondered whether a massage could relieve some of my tension and muscle ache.

I also wanted to give my immune system a boost after feeling congested from central heating and being indoors.

I visited The Secret Garden Rooms in Kirkcaldy to try out one of their treatment packages. But what was included? Did it do the trick? And how did it score overall?

I chose the Immune Booster treatment package, which includes:

A warming hot stone back massage.

Foot reflexology with a focus on the immune system.

Relieving sinus massage.

The Immune Booster is designed to reduce tension, promoting relaxation in the body to aid and soothe the immune system. The hour-long treatment is priced at £45.

Therapist Carol Ann made me feel comfortable and at ease as she welcomed me into the calming space in the John Smith Business Park.

Choice of fragrance

Carol Ann asked how I wanted to feel after my treatment, using my answers to give me the choice of fragrance and product used.

Letting me choose which fragrance of JustBe product she would use was a lovely touch, and unusual when so often the products used are chosen by the therapist.

I chose one enriched with lavender to help me unwind and relax.

Then I made myself comfortable on the heated massage table.

It was my first massage since the beginning of the pandemic and I had wondered how I would feel. Would I be able to enjoy the experience?

Meditative music played, helping me quickly start to relax, even while wearing a mask!

What happens with the hot stones?

During the hot stone massage, the stones are heated to an exact temperature and placed gently on to your back initially.

The temperature is pleasant, warming and aids deeper relaxation.

Carol Ann also used the stones to massage my back, working out the knots that had built up over the months.

Back pain

I found the massage really relieved my niggling, chronic back pain. And the warm stones felt great down my spine, easing tension.

She then moved on to the reflexology which helped my aching feet feel like they’d had a day on the beach!

Gentle pressure gave comfort and relaxation and I felt myself drifting off.

The package ended with a rejuvenating sinus massage, which left me breathing better and without congestion after months of central heating and being indoors.

And my skin glowed for the rest of the day – and the day after too!

Light as a feather after hot stones treatment

The whole experience transported me away for an hour and felt like a spa day on my own doorstep.

This would be perfect for a self-care treat, or as a gift for a tired friend who needs a boost.

I almost skipped out of the treatment room and felt lighter than I had in months.

The Secret Garden Rooms, Kirkcaldy

Choice of packages: 9/10

Location /cleanliness or surroundings: 10/10

Treatment effectiveness: 9/10