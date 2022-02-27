Spa treatment review: Did hot stones, reflexology and sinus massage deliver an immune system boost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Spa treatment review: Did hot stones, reflexology and sinus massage deliver an immune system boost?

By Cara Forrester
February 27 2022, 8.33am
Tried and Tested hot stone massage.
Tried and Tested hot stone massage.

Sitting at a desk all day, working at home has its advantages.

But it can lead to a stiff neck or sore back. So I wondered whether a massage could relieve some of my tension and muscle ache.

I also wanted to give my immune system a boost after feeling congested from central heating and being indoors.

I visited The Secret Garden Rooms in Kirkcaldy to try out one of their treatment packages. But what was included? Did it do the trick? And how did it score overall?

Therapist Carol Ann from The Secret Garden Rooms in Kirkcaldy.
Therapist Carol Ann from The Secret Garden Rooms in Kirkcaldy.

I chose the Immune Booster treatment package, which includes:

  • A warming hot stone back massage.
  • Foot reflexology with a focus on the immune system.
  • Relieving sinus massage.

The Immune Booster is designed to reduce tension, promoting relaxation in the body to aid and soothe the immune system. The hour-long treatment is priced at £45.

The waiting area was warm and welcoming.

Therapist Carol Ann made me feel comfortable and at ease as she welcomed me into the calming space in the John Smith Business Park.

Choice of fragrance

Carol Ann asked how I wanted to feel after my treatment, using my answers to give me the choice of fragrance and product used.

Letting me choose which fragrance of JustBe product she would use was a lovely touch, and unusual when so often the products used are chosen by the therapist.

I chose one enriched with lavender to help me unwind and relax.

Then I made myself comfortable on the heated massage table.

It was my first massage since the beginning of the pandemic and I had wondered how I would feel. Would I be able to enjoy the experience?

Meditative music played, helping me quickly start to relax, even while wearing a mask!

What happens with the hot stones?

During the hot stone massage, the stones are heated to an exact temperature and placed gently on to your back initially.

The temperature is pleasant, warming and aids deeper relaxation.

Hot stone back massage
Hot stone back massage aids relaxation.

Carol Ann also used the stones to massage my back, working out the knots that had built up over the months.

Back pain

I found the massage really relieved my niggling, chronic back pain. And the warm stones felt great down my spine, easing tension.

She then moved on to the reflexology which helped my aching feet feel like they’d had a day on the beach!

Gentle pressure gave comfort and relaxation and I felt myself drifting off.

The package ended with a rejuvenating sinus massage, which left me breathing better and without congestion after months of central heating and being indoors.

And my skin glowed for the rest of the day – and the day after too!

Light as a feather after hot stones treatment

The whole experience transported me away for an hour and felt like a spa day on my own doorstep.

This would be perfect for a self-care treat, or as a gift for a tired friend who needs a boost.

I almost skipped out of the treatment room and felt lighter than I had in months.

The Secret Garden Rooms, Kirkcaldy

Choice of packages:  9/10
Location /cleanliness or surroundings:  10/10
Treatment effectiveness:  9/10

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]