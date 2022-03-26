Wild swimming: What’s all the fuss about?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wild swimming: What’s all the fuss about?

By Cara Forrester
March 26 2022, 5.53am Updated: March 26 2022, 7.43pm
Cara braves chilly waters to see if wild swimming lives up to the hype.
Wild swimming has grown in popularity over the last few years, so I decided it was time to find out what all the fuss was about.

I have always enjoyed swimming. But for me, it was always laps of an indoor pool followed by a shivery bite out of the vending machine.

Why are so many people swimming outdoors these days?

After all, we live in Scotland, not know for tropical temperatures.

I was intrigued. So when a pal asked if I wanted to finally take a dip, I nervously agreed.

Glen Etive is popular with wild swimmers.

We decided to try Glen Etive near Glencoe for our first attempt.

It has a range of mini waterfalls and secluded pools meaning we could, literally, ease ourselves in gently without tides or spectators!

My wild swimming essentials

Because I wasn’t sure if I would repeat the experience, I tried to keep the cost down.

Here’s what I bought myself to get started on my wild swimming journey:

  • a neoprene wetsuit
  • neoprene gloves
  • goggles

And to save my feet from any jaggy stones or rocks, I managed to grab a bargain pair of slip-on trainers in a supermarket sale!

All in, I spent just over £60 on all of the equipment.

But I also took things I already have including:

  • a swimming costume (to wear underneath the wetsuit)
  • towel
  • woolly hat
  • warm clothes to change into

Going for it

After arriving and choosing our wild swim spot, I put my wetsuit on and plucked up the courage for my first dip.

Easing in from the bank, I kept my glasses on to make sure I could see the bottom as I slid into the water.

We also made a pact that one of us would go in whilst the other stayed out to act as lifeguard!

Forget your fears

It was so cold at first it made me gasp – and I was so glad I’d bought and worn the wetsuit, despite it being a struggle to put it on!

But it only took a few moments for me to adjust and I treaded water to keep moving.

I was surprised how quickly I forgot my fears about the temperature and began to enjoy being in the water.

I found out what the fuss was about wild swimming.

I got a real sense of achievement from wild swimming and after a few minutes we swapped over so I didn’t get too cold, could towel off and prepare for my next turn!

By my second and third dip, I was feeling more confident, although still cautious especially when climbing in and out.

And by then, because it was getting later in the afternoon, the midgies had decided to join us so we called it a day!

I started to feel a bit more confident.

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but wild swimming gives you a rush and a sense of euphoria I just didn’t expect.

Maybe there was magic in the water. Maybe it was the beautiful scenery and watching the sun go down behind the mountain.

Or it could have been the sugar rush from our post-swim hot chocolate? I don’t know.

Watching the sun go down with a post-swim hot chocolate.

All I do know is 20 laps of a swimming pool never felt that good!

I’ve felt rejuvenated all week.

Wild swimming family

And when I reached our for hints, tips and locations, the online wild swimming community on social media were so helpful and supportive.

It feels like a huge family of like-minded wild swimmers who are ready to welcome me!

So watch this space, maybe I’ll be swimming near you soon.

And I’ll certainly be writing more about our local wild swimmers!

