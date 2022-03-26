Wild swimming: What’s all the fuss about?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wild swimming has grown in popularity over the last few years, so I decided it was time to find out what all the fuss was about.

I have always enjoyed swimming. But for me, it was always laps of an indoor pool followed by a shivery bite out of the vending machine.

Why are so many people swimming outdoors these days?

After all, we live in Scotland, not know for tropical temperatures.

I was intrigued. So when a pal asked if I wanted to finally take a dip, I nervously agreed.

We decided to try Glen Etive near Glencoe for our first attempt.

It has a range of mini waterfalls and secluded pools meaning we could, literally, ease ourselves in gently without tides or spectators!

My wild swimming essentials

Because I wasn’t sure if I would repeat the experience, I tried to keep the cost down.

Here’s what I bought myself to get started on my wild swimming journey:

a neoprene wetsuit

neoprene gloves

goggles

And to save my feet from any jaggy stones or rocks, I managed to grab a bargain pair of slip-on trainers in a supermarket sale!

All in, I spent just over £60 on all of the equipment.

But I also took things I already have including:

a swimming costume (to wear underneath the wetsuit)

towel

woolly hat

warm clothes to change into

Going for it

After arriving and choosing our wild swim spot, I put my wetsuit on and plucked up the courage for my first dip.

Easing in from the bank, I kept my glasses on to make sure I could see the bottom as I slid into the water.

We also made a pact that one of us would go in whilst the other stayed out to act as lifeguard!

Forget your fears

It was so cold at first it made me gasp – and I was so glad I’d bought and worn the wetsuit, despite it being a struggle to put it on!

But it only took a few moments for me to adjust and I treaded water to keep moving.

I was surprised how quickly I forgot my fears about the temperature and began to enjoy being in the water.

I got a real sense of achievement from wild swimming and after a few minutes we swapped over so I didn’t get too cold, could towel off and prepare for my next turn!

By my second and third dip, I was feeling more confident, although still cautious especially when climbing in and out.

And by then, because it was getting later in the afternoon, the midgies had decided to join us so we called it a day!

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but wild swimming gives you a rush and a sense of euphoria I just didn’t expect.

Maybe there was magic in the water. Maybe it was the beautiful scenery and watching the sun go down behind the mountain.

Or it could have been the sugar rush from our post-swim hot chocolate? I don’t know.

All I do know is 20 laps of a swimming pool never felt that good!

I’ve felt rejuvenated all week.

Wild swimming family

And when I reached our for hints, tips and locations, the online wild swimming community on social media were so helpful and supportive.

It feels like a huge family of like-minded wild swimmers who are ready to welcome me!

So watch this space, maybe I’ll be swimming near you soon.

And I’ll certainly be writing more about our local wild swimmers!