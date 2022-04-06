Covid Scotland: Can I still order a lateral flow test online?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Can I still order a lateral flow test online?

By Cara Forrester
April 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 8.48am
Is there a shortage?
Have you struggled to get a free lateral flow test online?

The number of places where you can pick up a free testing kit in person changed last week.

And since then, some have reported issues with ordering lateral flow tests online.

So what is the advice if you haven’t been able to order one online? And what will happen to ordering online after tests are scrapped for some on April 18?

We are answering your questions.

Covid Scotland antibody tests
Where do you get a free lateral flow?

Free lateral flow tests are no longer available from community pharmacies across Tayside and Fife.

What about online?

There’s been reports of a lack of delivery slots available for those who have tried to go online to order lateral flow tests over the last few days.

Is there are shortage of lateral flow tests?

When we contacted the UK Health Security Agency, they told us they facilitate the distribution of the tests in Scotland.

But the number of lateral flow tests available in Scotland each week, and how they are allocated, is decided by the Scottish Government.

What’s the advice from them?

The Scottish Government told us lateral flow tests remain available to access through the home ordering website.

But they say, due to high demands, there may be periods when these are unavailable.

They’ve added they encourage people to try again later if they require tests.

And they also say if you need a test and can’t get one through the online portal, you can also phone 119.

Where else can I get a free lateral flow test?

If you’ve had trouble with the online ordering, you can also collect a testing kit from the permanent testing venues.

dundee covid coronavirus fife perth angus
Lateral flow tests are available at test centres.

A full list of sites, including mobile sites is available for Fife and Tayside in our health explainer.

Free testing for people who do not have symptoms of Covid is also available in community testing centres in Fife and Tayside.

This will continue until April 18.

After April 18 rules will change.

After that date, most people without symptoms will no longer have to test.

Have a read of our guides on making testing easier and what to do if you see even a faint line on your test and remember, after every test you should record your test results, whether positive or negative.

What’s the future plan for online ordering?

Earlier this month, the First Minister confirmed people without symptoms will no longer be asked to take regular lateral flow tests from 18 April.

The Scottish Government tell us they will be introducing criteria to the home ordering portal in line with this testing transition plan from that date.

There’s also expected to be updated Public Health information released on all types of testing too.

