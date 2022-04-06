Covid Scotland: Can I still order a lateral flow test online?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you struggled to get a free lateral flow test online?

The number of places where you can pick up a free testing kit in person changed last week.

And since then, some have reported issues with ordering lateral flow tests online.

So what is the advice if you haven’t been able to order one online? And what will happen to ordering online after tests are scrapped for some on April 18?

We are answering your questions.

Free lateral flow tests are no longer available from community pharmacies across Tayside and Fife.

What about online?

There’s been reports of a lack of delivery slots available for those who have tried to go online to order lateral flow tests over the last few days.

When we contacted the UK Health Security Agency, they told us they facilitate the distribution of the tests in Scotland.

But the number of lateral flow tests available in Scotland each week, and how they are allocated, is decided by the Scottish Government.

What’s the advice from them?

The Scottish Government told us lateral flow tests remain available to access through the home ordering website.

But they say, due to high demands, there may be periods when these are unavailable.

They’ve added they encourage people to try again later if they require tests.

And they also say if you need a test and can’t get one through the online portal, you can also phone 119.

Where else can I get a free lateral flow test?

If you’ve had trouble with the online ordering, you can also collect a testing kit from the permanent testing venues.

A full list of sites, including mobile sites is available for Fife and Tayside in our health explainer.

Free testing for people who do not have symptoms of Covid is also available in community testing centres in Fife and Tayside.

This will continue until April 18.

After that date, most people without symptoms will no longer have to test.

Have a read of our guides on making testing easier and what to do if you see even a faint line on your test and remember, after every test you should record your test results, whether positive or negative.

What’s the future plan for online ordering?

Earlier this month, the First Minister confirmed people without symptoms will no longer be asked to take regular lateral flow tests from 18 April.

The Scottish Government tell us they will be introducing criteria to the home ordering portal in line with this testing transition plan from that date.

There’s also expected to be updated Public Health information released on all types of testing too.