Covid Scotland: Where can I get free lateral flow tests near me?

As Covid guidance is changing, so are the places where you can pick up a free lateral flow test.

Until today there’s been a range of places you can get your hands on a free test.

But what has changed? And where can you get a free test now?

We are answering your questions.

From today, in line with Scottish Government guidance, the places where you can pick up a free lateral flow test has been scaled back.

What has changed?

Free lateral flow tests will no longer be available from community pharmacies across Tayside and Fife.

Both NHS Tayside and NHS Fife paid tribute to their community pharmacy teams who have co-ordinated this service until now.

In line with Scottish Government guidance, from today, free Covid-19 lateral flow tests (LFDs) will no longer be… Posted by NHS Fife on Friday, 1 April 2022

Where can I order a test?

Free lateral flow tests still remain available for people who do not have symptoms in Scotland.

You can:

Order tests online

Order tests by phoning 119.

Where can I get a test near me?

Free testing for people who do not have symptoms of Covid is available in communities testing centres in Fife and Tayside.

This will continue until April 18. After that date, most people without symptoms will no longer have to test.

Where can I pick up a free test?

You can also collect a testing kit from the permanent testing venues.

A full list of sites, including mobile sites is available for Fife and Tayside online.

Dundee City Council also states there are additional locations in Dundee where tests are supplied (subject to availability) including:

Dundee Central vaccination centre

Council offices

Community centres

Leisure and Culture Dundee sports centres

Food banks

Sheltered housing complexes

Universities and D&A College (for students only).

As part of community testing NHS Fife will also be handing out free testing kits at various venues until April 3 and a full list of locations and times is available online.

You can read our guides about making testing easier and what to do if you see even a faint line on your test.

Remember after every test you should record your test results, whether positive or negative.