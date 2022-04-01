Covid Scotland: Where can I get free lateral flow tests near me?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid Scotland: Where can I get free lateral flow tests near me?

By Cara Forrester
April 1 2022, 12.55pm Updated: April 1 2022, 1.48pm
Testing positive can continue after having Covid.
Where can you pick up a free lateral flow test?

As Covid guidance is changing, so are the places where you can pick up a free lateral flow test.

Until today there’s been a range of places you can get your hands on a free test.

But what has changed? And where can you get a free test now?

We are answering your questions.

Covid Scotland antibody tests
Where do you get a free lateral flow?

From today, in line with Scottish Government guidance, the places where you can pick up a free lateral flow test has been scaled back.

What has changed?

Free lateral flow tests will no longer be available from community pharmacies across Tayside and Fife.

Both NHS Tayside and NHS Fife paid tribute to their community pharmacy teams who have co-ordinated this service until now.

In line with Scottish Government guidance, from today, free Covid-19 lateral flow tests (LFDs) will no longer be…

Posted by NHS Fife on Friday, 1 April 2022

Where can I order a test?

Free lateral flow tests still remain available for people who do not have symptoms in Scotland.

You can:

Where can I get a test near me?

Free testing for people who do not have symptoms of Covid is available in communities testing centres in Fife and Tayside.

This will continue until April 18. After that date, most people without symptoms will no longer have to test.

Where can I pick up a free test?

You can also collect a testing kit from the permanent testing venues.

A full list of sites, including mobile sites is available for Fife and Tayside online.

Dundee City Council also states there are additional locations in Dundee where tests are supplied (subject to availability) including:

  • Dundee Central vaccination centre
  • Council offices
  • Community centres
  • Leisure and Culture Dundee sports centres
  • Food banks
  • Sheltered housing complexes
  • Universities and D&A College (for students only).

As part of community testing NHS Fife will also be handing out free testing kits at various venues until April 3 and a full list of locations and times is available online.

You can read our guides about making testing easier and what to do if you see even a faint line on your test.

Remember after every test you should record your test results, whether positive or negative.

