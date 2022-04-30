Ciaran Reilly: Football tournament and family fun day in memory of much-loved Fife footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ciaran Reilly: Football tournament and family fun day in memory of much-loved Fife footballer

By Dawn Donaghey
April 30 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

Friends, families and footballers from across Fife will come together tomorrow to remember popular local player Ciaran Reilly – and raise funds for a mental health charity.

The special event and family fun day at Cupar’s Duffus Park will see players compete for the Ciaran Reilly Memorial Cup while fundraising for Back Onside.

Local teams, the Cupar community, Ciaran’s former amateur team-mates and family will take part in the memorial matches, which it’s hoped will become an annual event.

The event schedule for the Ciaran Reilly Memorial Football Tournament.

Dad-of-three Ciaran was just 29 when he tragically lost his life to suicide in December 2020, after struggling with his mental health and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Friends describe Kinross Colts player Ciaran as ‘highly talented’ and ‘someone who could light up any dressing room’.

Debbie Reilly, Ciaran’s step-mum, has had constant support from Back Onside. And Debbie, Ciaran’s dad Kev and family are the driving force in bringing together Sunday’s event.

Talking to local blog CuparNow Debbie explains: “Despite mental health and suicide being more widely spoken about there is still a stigma attached to this illness.

‘His loss is felt every second of every day’

“A broken limb will elicit sympathy and understanding a broken mind rarely sees that level of care from others.

“We tragically understand the pain of mental health and suicide very acutely having lost our son aged only 29 years old late last year. He left behind three young children.

“His loss is felt every second of every day. Whilst we try to keep him ‘alive’ in the minds of his children, nothing can make up for the loss they and we have suffered as a family.”

Specsavers in Cupar is sponsoring the Back Onside kits.

The day also features football coaching, raffles, tombola, food stalls, face painting, a bouncy castle and family fun and games.

“Without Back Onside reaching out to us at the start who knows where we would have all been right now,” Debbie says.

“Kev and I hope to raise as much as we can so they can continue to help people who suffer from mental health before they feel they can’t go on.“

Sponsors

Specsavers in Cupar is sponsoring Back Onside’s football kits which will be worn on the day.

Lisa Service, store manager at Specsavers in Cupar, says: “We’re so pleased to have the opportunity to sponsor the football strips and support this fantastic and vital local charity.”

  • The fun day takes place on Sunday May 1, 2022 and tickets are priced at £5, with all proceeds going to Back Onside.

