Why you should get into golf – at any age

Golf used to be a male-dominated sport that attracted a ‘certain type’ of player. But today, as Craig Donnelly Golf is promoting, it is a fantastic family hobby that is open to all.

Hundreds of people, from children aged five to adults in their sixties, have found a new love for the sport having signed up to a new initiative run by Craig Donnelly Golf, called Get into Golf at Dunfermline Golf Club.

Get started early with Craig Donnelly Golf Junior Academy for kids

Craig Donnelly Golf (CDG) Junior Academy is introducing children as young as five to the sport. It does this through taster lessons with PGA professionals and fun competitions.

But, as well as introducing them to a new hobby, the sessions are twofold. PGA professional Kevin Moran, pictured above, explained: “Craig Donnelly Golf’s Junior academy introduces children from five years old to the game with fun competitions and a strong pathway for parents to view their child’s progress weekly. This helps non-golfing parents understand what their child is learning and how they can be involved in their development.

“Our main objective is to ensure juniors have the correct guidance and direction to fulfil their potential in not just golf but their social skills in meeting juniors of a similar age.”

At present, the Junior Academy has more than 50 juniors. But the aim of CDG is to double this before the end of the summer. PGA coaches will conduct weekly coaching for pupils at Crossford Primary and Saline Primary. This will be alongside the academy’s popular upcoming summer camps.

Kevin, who has been involved in coaching sessions at the Junior Academy, said that the lessons have not only benefited young people, but their whole family.

He added: “To just see kids enjoying an outdoor sport nowadays and be part of the growth of our academy is something that we are very proud of. We have seen so many families now begin to play our Halkett Par 3 beginner course at Dunfermline Golf Club. It is a fantastic sight and a great advert for growing the game further.”

Golf for adults

It’s not just the little ones who are being encourage to pick up a club, adults too are getting into the swing of it.

Since Covid, Craig Donnelly Golf has seen a rise in the number of adults also signing up for lessons, thanks to its Get into Golf programme. Last year, more than 100 began learning to play and this year, 60 are on the list already.

One of the main reasons adults in Scotland are drawn to golf and joining a club is because of the huge social benefits. And there is much more to it than simply playing golf.

Often, after a weekly lesson, beginners bond and head out for a walk together or make other social arrangements. The clubhouse is also a hub of social activity for members.

Kevin added: “Golf lessons are a chance to get fitter, so we are inviting people of all ages to come along with a friend, give it a try and get fit.”

Why I took up golf at the age of 58 – Linda Dobson

Civil servant Lynda Dobinson has been working from home for more than two years. But today she escapes to the golf course – five nights a week.

For Lynda and her new golfing friends, a round on the nine-hole at Dunfermline Golf Club is the perfect way to unwind, get out in the fresh air and socialise.

Here, Lynda, 59, tells us why she is so glad picked up a golf club.

“I started playing golf in April last year after seeing a Facebook post about the Get into Golf initiative at a local golf club. I was working from home and have been since the start of the pandemic. So now I log off at 4pm, head to the club, and play on the nine-hole course every weekday!

“It’s a great way to relax. I didn’t even know how to hold a club and I was able to get lessons from the club pro!

“I love the camaraderie and I have made some lovely new friends through golf. It has been fantastic. I would recommend it to anyone, just give it a go. My only regret is that I didn’t discover it sooner.”

