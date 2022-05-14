Hepatitis outbreak in Tayside and Fife: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hepatitis outbreak in Tayside and Fife: All you need to know

By Saskia Harper
May 14 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.37am
Post Thumbnail

Since January, 26 children in Scotland have been found to have hepatitis, with some cases discovered in Tayside and Fife.

Four more cases of the illness were identified on May 12, as health experts continue to investigate the cause.

But why are children being infected with hepatitis? What are the main symptoms? Is there a link to Covid?

And how worried should you be about your child catching hepatitis?

We’re answering all your questions about hepatitis in Scotland.

What is the situation so far?

At the moment, 26 children in Scotland have been identified as having hepatitis since January this year. A total of 176 cases have been found across the UK.

Scotland usually sees eight cases per year in this age group.

The health boards affected include Tayside, Fife, Lanarkshire, and Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

However, with new cases having emerged last week, new health boards could now also be affected.

Four to eight of the cases are estimated to be in Tayside and Fife, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS).

The hepatitis is mostly being found in children under the age of five.

PHS said only a very small number of children had been admitted to hospital.

They emphasised the current risk to children of severe hepatitis was extremely low.

Why are there more cases than normal?

Experts are currently investigating the cause of the hepatitis outbreak.

Dr Jim McMenamin, head of health protection (infection services) at PHS, says investigations “increasingly suggest that there is a link to adenovirus infection”.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold or flu-like illness.

According to experts, most children who catch adenovirus will not become very unwell.

Cases of liver inflammation caused by adenovirus – known as hepatitis – are extremely rare, but can be very serious.

Scientists are investigating whether there has been a change in the genetic make-up of the virus that might trigger liver inflammation more easily.

Experts are also investigating the possibility that pandemic restrictions may have led to young children being first exposed to adenovirus later in their lives.

This could potentially lead to a “more vigorous” immune response in some children.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

Symptoms can include:

  • muscle and joint pain
  • a high temperature
  • feeling and being sick
  • feeling unusually tired all the time
  • loss of appetite
  • tummy pain
  • dark urine
  • jaundice

Jaundice and vomiting are the most common symptoms experienced by the children affected. You should contact your GP if your child starts to display signs of hepatitis.

Is there a link to Covid?

Research carried out at Kyoto University in Japan indicates infection with the Omicron variant may be playing a role.

According to the research, countries with a large number of Omicron infections, such as the UK and US, were also found to have reported a relatively higher number of childhood hepatitis cases.

Dr Hiroshi Nishiura told reporters that since toddlers and infants are currently ineligible for coronavirus vaccines, they may be at an increased risk of severe hepatitis following their adenovirus infection.

Can I prevent it?

Dr McMenamin says: “Adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the respiratory system.

“Common infections, like adenovirus, can be prevented with good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“I would, therefore, encourage parents and care-givers to supervise young children while they are washing their hands to ensure they do so properly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]