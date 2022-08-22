SURVEY: How well do you sleep?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SURVEY: How well do you sleep?

By Dawn Donaghey
August 22 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 22 2022, 9.50am
a baby, woman, and couple trying to sleep
We want to hear about your sleep habits.

Are you sleepless in St Andrews or dreaming in Dundee? Do you suffer night terrors, or sleep soundly?

Have a child who hates going to bed?

Or a partner whose snoring keeps you awake?

A good night’s sleep is vital for so many aspects of health – including both our physical and mental wellbeing.

a woman sleeping in bed

In fact, research shows the effects of sleep deprivation can include everything from weight gain and low mood to heart strain and poor balance.

That’s why The Courier’s Health and Wellbeing team is launching our sleep survey.

We want to find out how people in Tayside and Fife are sleeping – or not!

As part of our sleep series we’ll have news and features about local people, alongside expert advice.

And we really want to hear from you – your tips for others, how sleep affects your life or ways you’ve improved your own sleep.

Take our sleep survey

You can take our sleep survey here. The survey should not take more than five minutes to complete and we will use your responses to conduct analysis into sleep habits in Tayside and Fife.

You will not be identified by the responses you give us, unless you wish to share your experience.

Or if you’d prefer to get in touch directly, email healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk.

