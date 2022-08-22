SURVEY: How well do you sleep?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you sleepless in St Andrews or dreaming in Dundee? Do you suffer night terrors, or sleep soundly?

Have a child who hates going to bed?

Or a partner whose snoring keeps you awake?

A good night’s sleep is vital for so many aspects of health – including both our physical and mental wellbeing.

In fact, research shows the effects of sleep deprivation can include everything from weight gain and low mood to heart strain and poor balance.

That’s why The Courier’s Health and Wellbeing team is launching our sleep survey.

We want to find out how people in Tayside and Fife are sleeping – or not!

As part of our sleep series we’ll have news and features about local people, alongside expert advice.

And we really want to hear from you – your tips for others, how sleep affects your life or ways you’ve improved your own sleep.

Take our sleep survey

You can take our sleep survey here. The survey should not take more than five minutes to complete and we will use your responses to conduct analysis into sleep habits in Tayside and Fife.

You will not be identified by the responses you give us, unless you wish to share your experience.

Or if you’d prefer to get in touch directly, email healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk.