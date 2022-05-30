Monkeypox in Scotland: Where are we one week on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Monkeypox in Scotland: Where are we one week on?

By Saskia Harper
May 30 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.42am
Monkeypox was first confirmed in Scotland last week.
Monkeypox was first confirmed in Scotland last week.

Last Monday Scotland announced its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

In the week that has followed how much has the situation changed?

What does the picture look like in Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world?

And just how worried about monkeypox should we be?

We’re answering all your questions about the new virus.

What is the current situation in Scotland?

On May 26 Public Health Scotland (PHS) announced two further cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Scotland.

This brings the total number to three.

The first was found in the country four days earlier, on May 23.

Speaking last week, health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Of course, there is concern whenever there is an infection or virus in the country – but we’re not alarmed and that’s the key message.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf
Health secretary Humza Yousaf. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“We know that monkeypox has been around for many years and there’s established treatments.

“We know there’s established infection prevention control measures in place for monkeypox.

“So when cases are being identified, and it’s not a surprise to me that there have been more and I suspect more will continue in the weeks ahead, we have robust procedures in place so people shouldn’t be overly alarmed, by any stretch of the imagination.”

What about the UK?

In England 101 cases of the illness have been confirmed by the UK Government.

Meanwhile, Wales and Northern Ireland have confirmed one case each.

And with the three cases in Scotland, that means the UK as a whole has 106 confirmed cases.

On May 20 there were 20 confirmed cases in the UK.

What is the global situation?

As of May 26, there are 435 confirmed cases of monkeypox globally.

Cases have been found in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, The Netherlands and Sweden, as well as other countries in Europe and further afield.

On May 20 93 cases globally had been detected.

How worried about the virus should we be in Scotland?

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at PHS, explains: “PHS is working with NHS Boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed.

Dr Phin
Dr Phin. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock.

“The overall risk to the general public is low.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

How to tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]