What is a heat rash – and how can you get rid of it quickly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

What is a heat rash – and how can you get rid of it quickly?

By Saskia Harper
June 12 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

We might not be used to the warmest of weather on the east coast of Scotland, but heat rash is a common problem in the summer.

At best, heat rashes can be annoying and inconvenient; at worst they can be itchy, painful and hard to get rid of.

But what are heat rashes? What are the main symptoms? And what are the best tricks for getting rid of them?

We’re answering all your questions about how to combat heat rashes this summer.

What is a heat rash?

Despite the name, heat rashes aren’t directly caused by spending too much time in the warm weather or sun.

However, they are more likely to develop in the summer.

They occur when sweat is trapped in the skin. They usually occur in skin folds and areas such as the inside of the elbows or behind the knees.

Sweat glands get blocked and the trapped sweat leads to a rash developing a few days later.

Babies often get heat rash because they cannot control their temperature as well as adults and children can. However, it can affect all ages.

What are the main symptoms?

The symptoms of heat rash are:

  • small, raised spots
  • an itchy, prickly feeling
  • mild swelling.

The rash often looks red, but this may be less obvious on brown or black skin.

How can you prevent heat rash?

The main thing you can do is keep your skin cool to reduce sweating and to prevent further irritating the rash.

You can cool the skin by:

  • wearing loose cotton clothing
  • using lightweight bedding
  • taking cool baths or showers
  • drinking plenty of fluid to avoid dehydration.

The rash can often be itchy, but scratching it will only make it worse.

How to treat a heat rash

To calm the itching or prickly feeling:

  • apply something cold, such as a damp cloth or ice pack wrapped in a tea towel for up to 20 minutes
  • tap or pat the rash instead of scratching it
  • do not use perfumed shower gels or creams.

If the rash persists of doesn’t show signs of clearing, you can visit a pharmacist who will be able to give you some sort of treatment.

These options include antihistamine tablets, calamine lotion or a hydrocortisone cream.

Once the symptoms begin to disappear, you can also use a light moisturiser on the affected area, as the rash can lead to dry skin.

Is my bad memory old age or illness? All you need to know about signs, symptoms and tests for dementia

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]