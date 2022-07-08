Covid Scotland: Tayside numbers finally on the decline, while Fife cases continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Tayside numbers finally on the decline, while Fife cases continue to rise

By Saskia Harper
July 8 2022, 12.59pm Updated: July 8 2022, 1.20pm
Despite one in 17 people across Scotland testing positive with Covid last week, case numbers in Tayside are finally on the decrease – but Fife cases are still rising.

According to figures from the UK Government, as of July 6, 401 people in Dundee had a confirmed positive test result.

This shows a decrease of -9.5% compared to the previous seven days.

Similar decreases were seen in Angus – where 357 people had a confirmed positive test result (-8.5%) – and Perth and Kinross, where 516 people had a confirmed positive test result (-8%).

However, Covid case numbers in Fife continue to rise, though at a much slower rate than compared with previous weeks.

As of July 6, 1,308 people in Fife had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous seven days.

What is the national picture?

The decline in case numbers across Tayside comes following weeks of high case numbers, with some weekly increases reaching as high as 50%.

But despite the improving picture across Tayside and Fife, Covid cases remain high across the country, with an estimated one in 17 Scots testing positive for the virus in the week ending June 30, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Their figures show around 312,800 people (5.94% of the population) tested positive with Covid in the week ending June 30.

It means Scotland has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

In England, one in 25 tested positive in the week ending June 30; the number was one in 20 in Wales; and one in 19 in Northern Ireland.

What should I do if I test positive?

With such a high percentage of the population testing positive, despite the local decline, there’s a high chance you could find yourself with a positive lateral flow test in the coming weeks.

If this is the case, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started (whichever was earlier).

For more information on the current guidance over what you should do if you or your child test positive, read our in-depth explainer.

