Covid Scotland: Tayside numbers finally on the decline, while Fife cases continue to rise

Despite one in 17 people across Scotland testing positive with Covid last week, case numbers in Tayside are finally on the decrease – but Fife cases are still rising.

According to figures from the UK Government, as of July 6, 401 people in Dundee had a confirmed positive test result.

This shows a decrease of -9.5% compared to the previous seven days.

Similar decreases were seen in Angus – where 357 people had a confirmed positive test result (-8.5%) – and Perth and Kinross, where 516 people had a confirmed positive test result (-8%).

However, Covid case numbers in Fife continue to rise, though at a much slower rate than compared with previous weeks.

As of July 6, 1,308 people in Fife had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous seven days.

What is the national picture?

The decline in case numbers across Tayside comes following weeks of high case numbers, with some weekly increases reaching as high as 50%.

But despite the improving picture across Tayside and Fife, Covid cases remain high across the country, with an estimated one in 17 Scots testing positive for the virus in the week ending June 30, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Their figures show around 312,800 people (5.94% of the population) tested positive with Covid in the week ending June 30.

It means Scotland has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

In England, one in 25 tested positive in the week ending June 30; the number was one in 20 in Wales; and one in 19 in Northern Ireland.

What should I do if I test positive?

With such a high percentage of the population testing positive, despite the local decline, there’s a high chance you could find yourself with a positive lateral flow test in the coming weeks.

If this is the case, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started (whichever was earlier).

For more information on the current guidance over what you should do if you or your child test positive, read our in-depth explainer.