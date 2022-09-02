Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week?

By Saskia Harper
September 2 2022, 12.14pm Updated: September 2 2022, 12.19pm
What are Covid case numbers like in your area this week?
What are Covid case numbers like in your area this week?

Covid cases remain on the decline in Dundee and Angus this week, but are on the rise again in Fife, as well as Perth and Kinross.

Fife saw the largest increase in numbers between August 20 and 26, with an 11.5% rise. There were 261 positive cases, compared with 287 the week before.

And in Perth and Kinross, cases rose by 8.4% this week, with 116 people confirming a positive case. The week before saw 105 people test positive.

A deserted Arbroath during the spring 2020 lockdown.

However, Dundee had the largest drop in case numbers, with positive tests falling 30% this week. There were 84 people testing positive this week, compared with 139 the week before.

And in Angus, cases fell by 5.1% with 74 people testing positive this week. The previous week saw 78 positive cases.

What about the rest of Scotland?

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 55 Scots tested positive in the week ending August 23. This is compared with one in 40 last week.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 96,000, meaning 1.82% of the population tested positive between August 17 and 23.

In England, one in 60 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 65 in Wales and one in 50 in Northern Ireland.

It means Northern Ireland now has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week, compared with Scotland last week.

What is my risk of developing long Covid?

Last month, research carried out by the Zoe Health study has found the odds of experiencing long Covid were between 20 to 50% less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.

The analysis shows 4.4% of Omicron cases developed into long Covid, compared to 10.8% of Delta cases.

Symptoms of long Covid include fatigue, shortness of breath and problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”).

However, the absolute number of people experiencing long Covid was in fact higher in the Omicron period.

This was because of the vast numbers of people infected with Omicron from December 2021 to February 2022.

And the ONS estimated the numbers of people with long Covid actually increased from 1.3 million in January 2022 to two million as of May 1 2022.

Covid Scotland: Key details on asymptomatic infections and those who are presymptomatic

