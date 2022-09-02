PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s week from hell and Dundee’s deadline day dismay By George Cran September 2 2022, 12.17pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up In a moment of startling clarity this week, Twa Teams, One Street elected to postpone their recording by a day so they could cover all the big deadline day news. But then nothing happened on either side of the street. Aside from transfers, though, plenty has happened – a 9-0 home humiliation followed by the departure of Jack Ross and then a victory for Dundee United at Livingston. At Dundee they had their own disappointment at Ayr but bounced back in the League Cup. Deadline day, though – what happened there? The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. This week Dundee writer George Cran takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan Temple talks about Jack Ross’s departure and we welcome Angus man Scott Lorimer for a Twa Teams debut. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC Dundee's deadline day frustration: What happened and what happens next? 0 Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement… 0 Lee Ashcroft: Dundee's battering ram of a defender returns with a bang 0 Dundee fan fury as The New Saints TV fixture scuppers travel plans 0 GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms? 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 More from The Courier Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0 Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep