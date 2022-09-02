PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s week from hell and Dundee’s deadline day dismay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s week from hell and Dundee’s deadline day dismay

By George Cran
September 2 2022, 12.17pm
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.

In a moment of startling clarity this week, Twa Teams, One Street elected to postpone their recording by a day so they could cover all the big deadline day news.

But then nothing happened on either side of the street.

Aside from transfers, though, plenty has happened – a 9-0 home humiliation followed by the departure of Jack Ross and then a victory for Dundee United at Livingston.

At Dundee they had their own disappointment at Ayr but bounced back in the League Cup.

Deadline day, though – what happened there?

The Twa Teams, One Street gang - from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.
The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.

This week Dundee writer George Cran takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan Temple talks about Jack Ross’s departure and we welcome Angus man Scott Lorimer for a Twa Teams debut.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here:

