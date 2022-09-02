PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s week from hell and Dundee’s deadline day dismay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a moment of startling clarity this week, Twa Teams, One Street elected to postpone their recording by a day so they could cover all the big deadline day news.

But then nothing happened on either side of the street.

Aside from transfers, though, plenty has happened – a 9-0 home humiliation followed by the departure of Jack Ross and then a victory for Dundee United at Livingston.

At Dundee they had their own disappointment at Ayr but bounced back in the League Cup.

Deadline day, though – what happened there?

This week Dundee writer George Cran takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan Temple talks about Jack Ross’s departure and we welcome Angus man Scott Lorimer for a Twa Teams debut.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast

Or, better yet, listen here: